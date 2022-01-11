Daughter of presenter Marcia Boscardin dies of Covid at 18

the presenter Marcia Boscardin mourned the death of her daughter, valentine, through a post on social networks this Monday (10). The 18-year-old was a victim of complications resulting from Covid-19. She had been hospitalized for a few days and could not resist suffering a thrombosis the day before.

valentine worked as a model and was hired by Ford Models Brasil. In the caption of the publication, the presenter said. “My daughter, I will love you forever. An angel ascends to heaven.”

“It is with great pain that I say goodbye to the love of my life. Goodbye, Valentina Boscardin Mendes, may God welcome you with open arms. I’m down,” he wrote. marcia, in a video posted on his Instagram.

With Covid, Lucas Lucco posts photo of medicine without proven effectiveness

Lucas Lucco shared a photo of the medicines he would be taking while he is in isolation and recovering from Covid-19, this Sunday (9). However, one of the drugs drew attention for not having proven efficacy for the disease.

In one of the photos, a box appears. ivermectin, an effective remedy against parasites such as lice for example. The drug is part of the so-called “Covid Kit”, aimed at the supposed “early treatment” of the disease.

Between 2020 and 2021, the president Jair Bolsonaro defended the use of these remedies, even without proof of effectiveness by scientific studies. The other medicines that appear in the singer’s photo are corticosteroids and an anticoagulant.

In the caption of the post, he wrote: “Family isolation dump.” Lucas announced on social media that he contracted the disease last Saturday (8) and postponed shows.

The wife and son, Lorena Carvalho and Luca, tested positive the next day. On Instagram, she shared that she and the artist have no symptoms, but their 9-month-old son was the most affected.

“The three of us are isolated here. Thank God I’m without any symptoms, but Luca felt a lot. He already had a bad throat and now he came in with a viral picture of the flu“, he said.

“You have a runny nose, coughing a lot, sneezing, lack of appetite, difficulty sleeping. We had a really rough night! Luca had never been sick. It breaks my heart to see him like this“, lamented.

