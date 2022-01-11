Dawn FM | Read the review of The Weeknd’s new album

when launched honey, in 2018, the singer Robyn spoke to The New York Times about the fundamental difference betweencommon pop songs and songs for the nightclub”. Not that there is a hierarchy of quality between the two, but they are quite distinct, as Robyn explained: “When you listen to club music, there is no reward. There isn’t a moment when you think, ‘Here’s the chorus, now that makes sense.’ You just need to enjoy what it is, enjoy that there is no conclusion”.

This simple but brilliant insight from one of the great working dance floor virtuosos came to my mind at the beginning of Dawn FM, new album by The Weeknd, released last Friday (7). Especially in the first five tracks of the disc, the singer-songwriter from Candais goes to extraordinary lengths to make “music for the club”, in an open challenge to fast and easy pop (literally, with the mania for songs of less than 3 minutes brought by streaming ) which dominates the North American charts.

Natural, even, for an album largely produced in partnership with two giants of electronic music: the Oneohtrix Point Never, artistic name of producer Daniel Lopatin, and the group Swedish House Mafia. Combining his references with theirs, The Weeknd creates an album beginning that stretches and delights, without any shame, for bridges layered instrumentals and synthesizers, in overlapping tones that replace the basses that would be there on a more traditional R&B record.

Hence the genius of rescuing the single “Take My Breath”, originally released in August of last year, this time in an extended version. With production that wouldn’t be ashamed within a soundtrack of John Carpenter (the synthesized guitar that stars the instrumental seems to be borrowed straight from the classic theme of Christine), the apotheotic pop anthem morphs into a nearly 6-minute long dance floor delirious epic. And the song even plays with the breach of expectations that Robyn spoke of, cutting the last verse of the chorus in its first appearance to leave the listener in a state of pure suspended animation.

It is only after giving us this long and climactic introduction that the Dawn FM opens his other great ambition: to tell a story. the narration of Jim Carrey on the title track, which opens the record, hinted, and The Weeknd’s nihilistic sprinkles in some of the earlier songs’ verses as well (on “Sacrifice,” he does his best imitation of the pompous vocal of Spandau Ballet to say that “the ice in your veins will never bleed”), but it is after hearing the legendary Quincy Jones tell part of his story in the spoken interlude “A Tale by Quincy” that the record opens as a fanciful reflection of the afterlife.

As the following songs make clear, we are listening to a radio station broadcast direct to the inhabitants of purgatory. “You’re getting there, but don’t worry: there’s more music coming before you’re completely engulfed in the delicious embrace of that little light you’re seeing on the horizon.”, jokes narrator Carrey at the end of the track “Out of Time”, a soul ballad à la Simply Red or Billy Ocean that would not be out of place in Antena 1’s programming, boosted by a clever sample of city ​​pop “Midnight Pretenders”, by the Japanese singer Tomoko Haran.

The concept is perfect for The Weeknd to parade his pleading love confessions. The Canadian has always walked, as a lyricist, in the contradiction between a persona romantic quasi-devotional (here best exemplified in dream pop “Starry Eyes”, in which he promises to take care of his beloved after a traumatic relationship) and a side that is not only more sexual and aggressive, but also cynical and tormented, fighting with demons that made him dangerous for those – and those, especially – who got involved with him.

THE Dawn FM seems to want to make amends between these two versions of The Weeknd. The tension between the romantic and the bitter is still there, but, unlike what happened on other records, he strives to create and justify a unity between the two. Taking a cue from Quincy’s reflection at the beginning of the record, The Weeknd seems to finally understand and accept himself as inseparable from his own traumas, unable to escape who he is, who he has become, for everything he has lived.

It’s a harsh conclusion, yes, but not as grim as it sounds. On the contrary: while synthesizing the soul rap in Tyler, the Creator in “Here We Go… Again” or rescues the melodic dynamics of TLC It’s from Destiny’s Child on “Best Friends,” The Weeknd of Dawn FM finds an almost mystical kind of peace in this acceptance of himself. He doesn’t seem to feel that his demons keep him from living and loving, but that they are absolutely necessary to do so.

Not for nothing, the singer declaims a verse from Rainer Maria Rilke on the track “Every Angel is Terrifying” which encapsulates much of that sentiment: “Beauty is the terror we endure / As we stand still and wonder, we are annihilated / Every angel is terrible”. And, of course, this phrase taken straight from the work of the most existential Austrian poet of the early 20th century is the cue for, in an act of pure pop anarchy, The Weeknd to throw us back on the dance floor for the final phase of the record.

In a certain aesthetic sense, he seems to tell us that everything these days is a synthesized version of something else. From the soul compass a la Bruno Mars of the mocking “I Heard You’re Married”, in partnership with Lil Wayne, passing through the rock ballad “Less Than Zero”, which would make the The Pretenders, The Dawn FM embraces an absurdly wide sonic universe because it knows that there is no excess that it cannot transform into something perfectly reasonable for the narrative world it created.

Sometimes it’s just putting everything in big letters that we can find the deepest and most hidden truths about ourselves. Sometimes serenity is in the embrace of noise, not silence. THE Dawn FM triumphs as pop extravaganza and intimate sentimental exploration because it understands that these two things are not antagonistic – especially in the midst of 2022, it’s all part of being human.