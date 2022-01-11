December IPCA should ease future inflation and interest expectations

This report is part of the EXAME Awakens newsletter. Subscribe for free and receive every morning a summary of the topics that will be in the news.

The disclosure of official consumer inflation in December this Tuesday, the 11th, at 9 am by the IBGE will be one of the main events of the day in the financial market. THE IPCA will reveal whether the deceleration of the rise in prices revealed in the closed indicator of November and in the preview (IPCA-15) of the last month of the year continued or if the pressures increased again, as pointed out in the IGP-M of December.

The projections of the Macro & Strategy team of the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) point out that the deceleration must have continued, with the December IPCA at 0.65%. This would lead the index to end the year just below 10%, at 9.96%.

The rate stood at 0.95% in November, with the 12-month rate at 10.74%. If the BTG analysts’ estimate is confirmed, December would possibly represent a turning point in the inflation trajectory. The rate has been on a 12-month high trajectory since June 2020, in the first months of the pandemic.

Data in this direction may also reinforce the apparent beginning of the process of anchoring inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024: in the Focus bulletin released on Monday, the 10th, IPCA projections for next year dropped from 3.41% to 3, 36% — were at 3.46% four weeks earlier. Despite the deceleration, they still remain above the center of the target for the year, of 3.25%. For 2024, expectations remain at around 3.0%.

And for this year, the market’s expectation is that inflation will slow to 5%, according to the Focus bulletin.

Another effect to be observed with the release of the IPCA for December will be in the future interest contracts (DI), which at maturity in one year have closed at around 12%, including an expectation of maintaining the rate at higher levels throughout this year.

The Selic rate is in the process of rising, at 9.25% per year, and should undergo two more hikes in the first two meetings of 2022, in February (1st and 2nd) and March (15th and 16th), which will lead to rate to 11.75% per year, according to BTG Pactual’s projection.