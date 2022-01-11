Defender Murilo refused two clubs to sign with Palmeiras

Credit: Disclosure

Reinforcing itself for the 2022 season, Palmeiras referred the hiring of defender Murilo Cerqueira, 24, who was at Lokomotiv, in Russia. Before agreeing with Verdão, the defender had to refuse two European clubs.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Cruz Azul, from Mexico, and Trabzonspor, from Turkey, also showed interest in hiring Murilo. But the defender preferred the project presented by Palmeiras.

Also according to the journalist, the defender should arrive in São Paulo soon to undergo exams and, after being approved, sign a four-year contract with Palmeiras, with the option of being extended for another one.

The defender has been playing in Russian football since 2019, when he was hired by Lokomotiv from Cruzeiro. Murilo leaves the Russian club with 70 games, five goals and one assist. In the country, he was champion of the Russian Cup and Russian Super Cup.

Search for a defender

Palmeiras were looking for a new defender and also had among the targets Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, Gustavo Dulanto, from Sheriff (Moldova), and Marcos Rojo, from Boca Juniors. After the deal with Murilo, Verdão should not look for another player for the position, for now.

