Defender says goodbye to Flamengo, Luiz Adriano closes to new club and Braz confirms outgoing Libertadores champion

The world of sport has bombastic news this Monday (10). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

One of the highlights of the day was the Flamengo. During the official presentation of coach Paulo Sousa, the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, revealed that one of the champion players of Libertadores Conmebol of 2019 asked to leave the club and will be traded with Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay.

Flamengo even had more goodbyes this Monday. THE defender Bruno Viana, who played only 9 games for Rubro-Negro, said goodbye to the club on social media. He did not have his loan contract renewed and will return to Braga, from Portugal.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras wants to define the future of Luiz Adriano, which is not part of the plans for 2022 despite having a contract. According to the calculation of ESPN.com.br, The Verdão negotiates the transfer of the striker to Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, which seems to be attentive to the Brazilian market.

