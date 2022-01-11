Deolane Bezerra reveals that she hasn’t kissed on the mouth since the death of MC Kevin

Deolane Bezerra (photo: Reproduction/Record TV)

Digital influencer Deolane Bezerra participated in Hora do Faro, a Record TV show hosted by Rodrigo Faro, and said she hasn’t been kissing on the mouth since the death of MC Kevin, in May of last year. The lawyer and funk singer says she doesn’t feel pressure to resume her love life.

“Not yet (kissed). It’s been seven months. I think something will have to be like this, very natural and not because people want it”,



she explained when questioned by Rodrigo.



“It’s hard”,



she continued when commenting on the interview on an Instagram profile.

It is worth remembering that the funk singer died in May of last year after falling from the balcony of a hotel in Rio. Recently, when launching herself as a singer, the blonde wore a jacket with MC Kevin’s face stamped on it and also put on a hologram to simulate the funk singer. in full size, according to informs Who.

ATTACKS ON SOCIAL NETWORKS



Recently, Deolane did a live on social media to expose hateful messages and threats she has been receiving from Day McCarthy. The socialite became known for a ‘beyond reproach’ gesture: racist offenses Titi, daughter of actor Bruno Gagliasso and presenter Giovanna Ewbank.

The criminal lawyer showed via Instagram one of the messages sent by Day, in which she wishes the death of her children and her family, and again she shoots racist insults.



“This is one of her messages,”



said the digital influencer and DJ. In the audio, McCarthy distills various insults and calls the owner of the edges



“Exqueceee”, “Me t blown”



and



“A me t on and routing”



in



“devil”.



“God lies, just like you, devil. I’m about to prepare a coffin to give as a gift to you and your son. Because your ex is already dead”,



she says in one of the passages. Continuing the attacks, Day still calls Deolane’s son “black and monkey”. Afterwards, the socialite also says that she will send a coffin to Bezerra’s sisters and the children of the family.

“I am going to prepare a coffin for Deolane Bezerra, for the Bezerra sisters and for their children, who will all die. They will all die, all these children will die. We will prepare a coffin for you adults, and a coffin for the children . May they all die”.

