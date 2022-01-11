Dexter – New Blood: Final is detonated by fans and generates outrage on the web: “It’s worse than the lumberjack!”

[ALERTA DE SPOILERS] This party turned into a funeral… literally! The “Dexter” revival, now subtitled “New Blood”, came to an end this Monday (10). Fans of the series were thrilled with the project, especially with the possibility of seeing a better ending than that of the eighth season, when Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) died and Dexter became a lumberjack. Well, the worst happened: the new ending made everyone even more angry! The protagonist played by Michael C. Hall died at the hands of his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

In this new chapter of the serial killer’s story, he assumes a new identity to live in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. However, when several disappearances occur at the scene, Dexter’s dark side comes to light once again, along with new murders. In the last episode, the character is arrested when Angela (Julia Jones) discovers that he is responsible for the death of Kurt (Clancy Brown), and manages to frame him in a way that his fate would end with a death sentence.

Over the course of the season, Dexter and Harrison managed to rebuild their relationship, and the serial killer even confessed to his son about his “Dark Passenger”, something the teenager also thought he had. In the cell, Dexter manages to murder Sergeant Logan (Alano Miller) with the intention of escaping – thus breaking his own “code of ethics”. The protagonist still uses the officer’s phone to call his son. The two meet and, although Dexter plans to run away with the heir, the boy realizes that his father has committed yet another crime when he sees him with blood on his clothes. Soon he “connects the dots” and understands what happened, also concluding that Dexter killed an innocent man – something unacceptable, in Harrison’s view.

“There was no other way. It was the only way to get back to you.” the protagonist defends himself. Harrison says the serial killer needs to turn himself in, but he replies that he will receive the death penalty. “Maybe you deserve it”, returns the boy. The protagonist then signals that he will leave without his son, but Harrison points the rifle in his direction. Already taken by past traumas, the teenager blames his father for the death of his mother and Debra. “You’re right. You deserve the best. A better life. A better father”, admits Dexter, before being shot and falling into the snow. Debra, who this season appears as the character’s conscience, holds the character’s hand. Shocking, right?!

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Clyde Phillips revealed that “New Blood” was born with that outcome in mind. In fact, that’s exactly what convinced Michael C. Hall to reprise the role. “We knew it had to happen, and I think it had to happen for both the audience and the character. Seeing him get caught again and get away with it is a disservice to the public. And I think there’s a certain truth to the authenticity of that narrative.”, defended. “The way this season ends resonates with me. It seems justifiable. While it sounds a little sad, I hope the audience enjoys the resonance of Dexter’s death at the hands of his son.”, also commented Michael in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

We have the answer for you, Michael: they didn’t like it, no! Lol On the contrary, admirers are completely disgusted with what they saw on screens today, perhaps more than they were with the original ending, when Dexter left Miami, traumatized by his sister’s death. To give you an idea, the revival was being highly acclaimed on IMDb, with average ratings between 8.5 and 9.7. The last episode scored 4.6 — coincidentally or not, the same as the series finale in 2013.

A quick search on Twitter also shows the public’s displeasure with the outcome executed. “What makes me laugh is that Clyde Phillips said the ending would be satisfying. Satisfactory for whom, Clyde? Perhaps satisfying for anyone who watches ‘Dexter’ just for fun, but not for anyone who is a true fan.”, complained a fan club profile of the show. “I’ll say responsibly, YOU FUCKED IT UP! Season eight is my finale to ‘Dexter’! The series has been on my TV for 2 DECADES AND NOW THIS! I’ll keep watching the first eight seasons and forget about #DexterNewBlood!”, fired another user. Xiii… It went bad, right?!

“Imagine being off the air for 8 years. Promising a better ending, and being worse than the ending everyone hated the first time around. Great job, guys. What a way to bring back a beloved character.”

“’It’s going to be surprising, it’s going to be inevitable and it’s going to blow up the internet. I personally think it’s the best thing I’ve written.’ I will need Clyde Phillips to never write again if this was his best.”

“’Dexter Had the Worst Ending Ever’
‘Dexter New Blood’: HOLD MY BEER”

“Man, I can’t even [falar]. Michael C. Hall is forever a legend. He embodied the Dexter Morgan character that we’ve all loved for many years. This [episódio] hit me so hard, man. I love you forever”.

“They said the finale would blow up the internet… but what they didn’t say is because… BECAUSE IT’S WORSE THAN THE SEASON 8 ENDING”

“I’m shocked and I’m certainly not going to stop loving my favorite show so much of my life just for its ending, but…if you’re a true Dexter fan, this ending will make you sick.”

“I’m convinced they only brought #DexterNewBlood back to hurt us again.”

“How did they manage to make a worse ending than the lumberjack ending? I just finished the finale of ‘Dexter – New Blood’ and it’s true. It’s worse than the lumberjack. So many holes. So run. My disappointment is immeasurable and my day has been ruined.”

“Laughs, it makes no sense. Should have kept the lumberjack ending at this point.”

“That lumberjack ending looks pretty good now, huh?”

“I never thought I’d say this, but I’d rather see Dexter end up a lumberjack.”

