Diego Costa will receive proposal, new goalkeeper painting and ex-selection speculated

Even having confirmed ‘only’ midfielder Paulinho as reinforcement for the 2022 season, The Corinthians continues to move and should have a busy week after the cast re-presents at CT Joaquim Grava to start training.

According to information gathered by Flavio Ortega, reporter for Disney channels, the board will intensify in the coming days the talks with Diego Costa’s staff and will try to sign the striker, which recently agreed its termination with the Atlético-MG.

The Spanish-born Brazilian has become the most viable name at the club after Uruguayans Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez signaled that they will remain in Europe.

But Corinthians’ moves are not limited to the new number 9. According to Ortega’s findings, the board also works for the arrival of a defender to support the squad. The idea is that the player can fight for position with Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo, the three athletes for the position in the alvinegro group.

Still citing a recent investigation by the ESPN, Timon has very closely monitored the situation of Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, who has a contract with the Spanish club until the end of the current season and is already considering a return to Brazil.

Who can also appear in the Corinthians squad is Ivan, goalkeeper who belongs to Ponte Preta, and which is under negotiation with the capital club. The idea is that the 24-year-old archer will be a more experienced reserve for Cassio this season.

The alvinegro idol, including recently renewed his contract until December 2024.

Left-back Bruno Melo, who belongs to strength, to be announced soon on loan.

Who is ruled out is Luiz Gustavo. The 34-year-old midfielder had his name speculated as a target for Corinthians by the Turkish press this Monday (10). But according to an investigation by Flavio Ortega, the hiring has not been considered by the Brazilian club. The athlete defends the Fenerbahce since 2019.