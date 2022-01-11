Discounts and connection with the public: why 99 decided to bet on ‘BBB 22’ – 01/11/2022

Big Brother Brasil 22, which starts next Monday (17), has already secured a historic record for brands in breaks and in advertising actions within the program. One of these sponsors, and which embarks on the reality show for the first time, is 99, an urban mobility app.

Second Juliana Biasi, marketing director at 99, the company’s goal by becoming a reality partner is to strengthen the app’s brand building — in 2021, the program broke recent audience records, the highest in the last nine years.

The company will sponsor “Lunch of the Angel” in the program, when participants receive videos of their families, one of the few moments they have images of those outside the house.

“Like the BBB, 99 is a democratic platform. Our goal is to show that the company cares about users, passengers and partner drivers. With such sponsorship, we want to create a connection with people, users and potential users”, says the executive.

Juliana says that the choice of quota is intended to show that the brand is concerned with having a positive impact on people’s lives. “The ‘Lunch of the Angel’ shows care for the community, a moment when participants are in contact with family members. It is the moment that makes the most sense for our brand building: the time to take care of people”, he declares.

Partnerships and discounts

The brand still intends to distribute discounts during the program — as well as partnering with other brands that sponsor the reality show.

“Our strategy will also include the acquisition of new customers, with discounts through vouchers and QR Codes, even to understand the impact of the action on our business. We are already a dynamic company, guided by data. We need to have the same agility for the program”, he says.

The “BBB 22” starts next Monday, the 17th. Americanas, Avon and PicPay bought the “Big” shares, the most valuable (R$91.9 million each).

C&A, Heineken, P&G and Seara will be the sponsors of the “Anjo” shares, the second line of sponsors (each cost R$ 69.4 million). In the last category of sponsors, called “Brother”, negotiated for R$ 11.8 million each, will be the Above brand, of deodorants, in addition to Engov, McDonald’s and QuintoAndar.