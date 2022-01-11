Discover 7 health benefits of cucumber!

Cucumber, fruit of the cucumber plant, is a very consumed vegetable in Brazil. It is generally used in salads, but it can also be consumed in juices and other preparations. One of the best known effects of cucumber is to hydrate the skin, however, know that this potent food also has other properties. So, now see what are the health benefits of cucumber.

In addition to culinary use, cucumber is also commonly used in the cosmetics industry, precisely for its aesthetic purposes. Thus, there are face masks and various creams that include cucumber in the composition. Check out the 7 main benefits of this food now.

improves hydration

Because it is rich in water, cucumber is excellent for improving body hydration. Therefore, if you have difficulty drinking water, you can use the vegetable to complement your daily intake, since it represents about 95% of it.

Improves bowel rhythm

Primarily, for the intestine to function properly, it requires good intake of water and fiber. Therefore, cucumber is a great option, as it is rich in water and a fiber called pectin, which contributes to the formation of fecal cake.

helps to lose weight

Because it is a food low in calories and rich in fiber, cucumber helps the weight loss process in two ways: first, because it is not a dense food, rich in energy. Secondly, because it promotes satiety, since fibers have this effect of slowing down the emptying of the stomach.

Prevent muscle cramps

This vegetable is a very good source of potassium, which in turn is a mineral that participates in the process of muscle contraction. Therefore, regular consumption of cucumber helps to prevent muscle cramps.

help to deflate

Cucumber can be considered a food with diuretic power, due to the amount of water and micronutrients in its composition. So, if you suffer from swelling from water retention, this can be a way to deflate!

prevent cancer

In addition to the already known benefits, cucumber has a good amount of bioactive compounds that act in the body as antioxidants, that is, they fight free radicals and, for that reason, prevent cancer.

Promotes healthy skin, eyes and hair

Cucumber is also great for the skin, eyes and hair as it is rich in vitamin A and vitamin C, essential components of these organs and hair strands.