Discover the benefits of the Platinum Card

Banco Inter, one of the most popular and used digital banks in Brazil, mainly for granting exclusive advantages for its customers, offers the Platinum card, free of annuity, with many benefits, such as cashback from shopping to travel assistance.

According to Banco Inter, the limits available on Platinum cards may vary from customer to customer. The definition of limit is based on a credit analysis that takes into account several factors.

Fintech points out that generally credit limits granted to the Platinum card are higher than the limits offered to the Inter Gold. This is because the Inter Gold card does not have to prove a minimum income, unlike the Platinum criteria, which are a little more stringent.

One of the benefits is cashback, which falls on time, without bureaucracy. In addition, Inter Mastercard Platinum customers have 0.5% cashback on their invoices. To request the card, just get in touch via the digital banking App chat, or call the number 3003-4070.

Cashback on the Banco Inter card

However, Banco Inter’s cashback is not an exclusive benefit for Platinum cardholders, but for all levels of the bank’s credit cards. The operation is very simple, just use the Inter credit card during the month normally and at the closing of the invoice, the user is entitled to receive cashback on the amount spent in the month.

In this way, it is necessary to place the payment of the invoice in automatic debit by the application. In addition, it is worth mentioning that each card has its cashback percentage value established, which are:

Gold Card: 0.25%;

Platinum Card: 0.50%;

Black Card: 1%;

Win Card: 1.25%.

Therefore, with the invoice in automatic debit and making the full payment (without owing previous invoices), the cashback falls into the user’s account automatically within 6 business days after payment. Remembering that the value of the money back focuses on the total amount of the invoice for the month.

Benefits

The Banco Inter Platinum card has numerous advantages for those who like to travel the world, such as the Concierge service. With Mastercard Platinum Concierge, customers of the digital bank guarantee a 24-hour service offering the best tips and accompanying users throughout their trip. The service includes:

travel organization;

Search for events at the destination;

Indication of the best options for restaurants and services;

Search and delivery of gifts;

Global emergency assistance.

To activate the Concierge service, call 0800 725 2025 and select the option that best suits your travel needs. In addition, the Platinum card also offers medical travel insurance. In order to use the Platinum card medical services, it is necessary to pay attention to some criteria required by Banco Inter, such as:

Tickets must be paid in full with the Platinum Inter card;

It is necessary to issue the insurance ticket before making the trip;

There is no limit for issuing tickets and they are valid for travel around the world (except within Brazil);

The coverage is valid for 31 consecutive days from the date of departure and covers up to USD 25,000 (twenty-five thousand dollars) in medical expenses;

In addition to medical coverage, Banco Inter’s travel insurance includes expenses for extension of stay and other amenities, as well as medical transportation, if necessary.