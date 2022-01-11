Discover the history of guarding Buckingham Palace

Briton Paul Boggie admits that years of heroin addiction have led him to lose his will to live.

But after making a radical change, he joined the Army and ended up in Buckingham Palace’s Scottish Guard, a division charged with protecting the royal residences.

Buckingham Palace in central London is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Boggie started using heroin at age 18 in Craigentinny, a suburb of Edinburgh, Scotland, where he lived.

He remembers being upset after fighting with friends. So when one of them offered him drugs, Boggie agreed.

“They were all crammed into a small Fiesta (a model Ford car) and I only saw the flash of aluminum foil, but I didn’t know what it was,” he recalls.

“One of them came out and told me they were chasing the dragon. There were no needles, spoons or belts. When I got in the car, the smell was horrible, like rotting fish. That’s what heroin smoke smells like,” he describes.

Paul Boggie started using heroin at 18 Image: Paul Boggie

‘I didn’t consider myself an addict’

After using his salary to borrow money, he soon ran into £16,000 (about R$120,000) in debt.

Boggie kept his job as a mailman despite using heroin every day, something he even did in the bathroom at work.

“It still worked,” he says.

“I didn’t see myself as the stereotype of a heroin addict. (The drug) had not affected my body”, he details.

He managed to hide drug use from his employer and family. And it justified his reddened eyes—a hallmark of addiction—as a consequence of allergic rhinitis.

“I didn’t think I was addicted, I didn’t take it seriously,” says Boggie, who is now 42 and lives in Fife, east of Scotland.

Paul Boggie (right) with one of his brothers and his mother Image: Paul Boggie

However, when a police counter-drug operation left him unable to buy heroin for eight hours, he was “terrified”.

“I remember when I finally got the medication, I felt amazing. All the physical pain, the chills, the red nose and eyes disappeared,” he describes.

“But then I thought, ‘Oh no, I think I just signed my death warrant,'” he recalls.

“That’s how I realized I was in danger because I loved heroin. At that moment, it hit me that I was an addict,” he admits.

Over the years, Paul Boggie began to feel the ill effects of heroin. Image: Paul Boggie

‘I gave up on living’

Over the years, the drug began to affect him.

He lost his job and started to look bad. His mood changed and people started to notice.

Boggie lost weight dramatically and said he was “waiting to die”.

“I gave up on living. I was just focused on getting heroin. I was stuck feeling sorry for myself and heroin was taking everything from me,” he says.

“Fortunately, most of the time my parents let me stay at their house, but I had to sleep under the stairs”, he details.

“You don’t feel pain or cold because you’re happy wherever you are when you’re on heroin,” he recalls.

Boggie tried to stop heroin 13 times, but had several relapses, until he attended a course at the NGO Cyrenians, aimed at homeless people.

“I left all my drugs and heroin on the table with a tea and milk that I drank to swallow my pills. But (one day) I passed by, leaned my nose against my bedroom mirror and asked myself, ‘What are you want?'” he remembers.

“I looked at myself and said, ‘Don’t ask for heroin again, because you won’t have it’ and that was it.”

And he never used the drug again.

Boggie trained for months before a planned trip to Afghanistan but had an accident Image: Paul Boggie

‘I was proud of what I had achieved’

A few years later, after gaining weight and getting a job at a supermarket chain, he joined the Scots Guards when he was 30 years old.

Six months after joining the Army, Boggie was assigned to work at Buckingham Palace.

“I had stopped using drugs, but I still felt there was something missing in my life,” he says.

“When I joined the Scottish Guards, I was very proud of what I had achieved. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, a few years ago I was a heroin addict and now I’m doing palace security,” he says.

However, after five years in the Army, he was transferred to a training camp in England — with the aim of participating in a trip to Afghanistan — when the truck he was traveling in crashed.

Boggie seriously injured his back.

When he was discharged from the hospital, painkillers were prescribed for his spine, which he became addicted to.

Boggie now lives in Fife with his wife Stephanie and stepdaughter Cherise. Image: Nadin Dunnigan Photography

During the quarantine due to the covid-19 pandemic, he wrote the book Heroin to Hero (“From heroine to hero”), whose proceeds are donated to homeless people.

In the work, Boggie describes how he got rid of heroin, which allowed him to finally give up painkillers.

“I just chose to live with the pain over taking the pills,” he confesses.

Today, he lectures at schools in an attempt to highlight the dangers of addiction, as well as speaking freely to inmates.

“Drugs are bad, but addiction is horrible,” he says.

“It’s difficult to break an addiction. You end up accepting your fate and you can end up dying like many of my friends”, he concludes.