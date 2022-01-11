Djokovic’s situation in Australia was harmful for everyone, says ATP – Sports

Five days after the tumultuous arrival of Novak Djokovic to Australia, the Professional Tennis Association (ATP) spoke out this Monday about the case that shook the tennis world in the last week. In a statement, the organization avoided taking a strong position when celebrating the court decision in favor of the Serb, defending vaccination against Covid-19 and claim that the case caused harm to everyone.

“The series of events leading up to Monday’s trial took a toll on everyone, including Novak’s well-being and his preparations for the Australian Open,” the ATP said. “Requests for medical exceptions are made independently of ATP, however we are in constant contact with Tennis Australia to seek greater clarity on this process.”

The medical exception to which the entity refers is the special medical permission that Djokovic obtained from the state government of Victoria and the Australian tennis federation to be able to enter the country and play in the first Grand Slam of the season even without being vaccinated against covid-19. 19.

The permission is for specific cases, such as people who did not take the immunizer so as not to worsen a serious clinical condition caused by another disease or because they had a serious reaction to the first dose or because they had covid-19 in the last six months.

Without getting vaccinated, Djokovic got permission because he tested positive for the disease on December 16. But, upon entering the country, he was stopped because the border authorities considered that his documentation was insufficient to confirm the medical exception. In addition, the federal government argued that it was no longer accepting release based on a recent positive test. This led to a public statements war between the federal, state and Tennis Australia, which was responsible for organizing the tournament.

The number 1 in the world ended up going through a series of constraints, such as staying at the airport for eight hours, throughout the early hours of last Thursday. And after his visa was cancelled, he was taken to a hotel reserved for refugees in the suburbs of Melbourne. He was not deported only because his lawyers took the case to the local justice, which defined the player’s stay in Australia in a hearing held on Monday.

In its statement, the ATP defended the Serb and celebrated the court decision. “By traveling to Melbourne, it is clear that Novak Djokovic believed that he had secured special medical permission to be able to meet all entry rules into the country,” he said. “We welcome this Monday’s decision by the audience and look forward to a few weeks of tennis ahead.”

The entity also said it respects the rules imposed by the Australian government, due to the pandemic, but warned that these “complications” show the “need for greater understanding, communication and application of the rules”.

He also highlighted his defense of vaccination. “The ATP strongly recommends vaccination for all tennis players on the circuit, this is essential for our sport to be able to face the pandemic. This is based on scientific evidence.” Finally, the entity revealed that 97% of the Top 100 in the male ranking are vaccinated.