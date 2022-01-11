Dollar: Brazilian Fiscal Risk and US Data Agenda on Radar

The rose yesterday in Brazil, as well as in other emerging countries.

The rally in US government bond rates took a new breath and helped boost the global market as it boosted returns on investments in US currency-backed fixed income.

The chances are of more than three increases in the US and also a reduction in the US central bank’s asset portfolio, a combination that would reduce the amount of dollars in the financial system, contributing to an increase in the price of the currency.

Investors await figures from , this week, that could bolster bets on a monetary tightening.

In an interview published this Monday by the Wall Street Journal, the president of Richmond, , considered that there may be a rise in interest rates in March in the US. Since the December meeting of the American BC, the market’s bets on this rise in March have increased.

On the indicator agenda, the US consumer price index (CPI) will be published tomorrow and the (PPI) on Thursday.

The real once again showed fragility due to the scenario for public accounts, whose uncertainty gained new contours with the pressure of public servants for salary increases. And there is no room for a general salary increase this year within the constitutional spending ceiling.

The commercial dollar closed yesterday at R$5.674, up by R$0.043 (+0.76%).

Today, we will have December in Brazil. In the US, speech by (the accelerating pace of price increases is likely to be a central topic) and Fomc members.

Good business and we continue to follow the American agenda and Brazilian politics.