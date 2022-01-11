Dollar closes up 0.74% on fears over US interest rate hike | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.74, quoted at R$ 5.6742, this Monday (10), in a session marked by international fears about interest rate hikes in the United States and growing infections by Covid-19, in addition to the projection of greater monetary tightening in Brazil and weaker growth in 2022.

The jump in U.S. sovereign bond yields — seen as a global boost for the dollar — comes after the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, indicated in the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting that it could raise borrowing costs. sooner than expected as inflation persists in the world’s largest economy.

In the accumulated result for the month, the US currency accumulates an advance of 1.78%. See more quotes.

On the radar, investors remained the expectation of interest rate hikes in March in the United States and concerns about growing infections by Covid-19, while, in Brazil, investors monitored the prospects for the health of public accounts and the worsening expectations for the economy in 2022

Abroad, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that faster-than-expected moves by the Federal Reserve in US monetary policy could affect emerging economies and trigger capital outflows and currency depreciation abroad.

The potential liquidity squeeze by the North American BC represents an additional challenge for the emerging asset class (of which the real is part), which tends to suffer in situations like this due to the risk of capital flight to the US, where the profitability of Bonds would get bigger with higher interest rates, the backdrop would support the dollar.

Here, financial market analysts have again reduced the estimate of a high Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022. The market now estimates a rise of 0.28%, against 0.36% the previous week, according to the Focus bulletin released this Monday by the Central Bank.

The projection for the basic interest rate (Selic) at the end of 2022 was raised to 11.75%.

Analysts consulted by the BC reduced for the fifth week in a row the consolidated inflation forecast for 2021 — from 10.01% to 9.99%. The forecast for the year 2022 remained at 5.03%, above the ceiling of the target system for the year (5%).

Still on the domestic scene, “a new fiscal headache has surfaced,” economists at Citi said in a report released on Monday (10). The commentary refers to recent pressures from the civil service for salary readjustments, after several categories of public servants announced plans for work stoppages and job handovers.

“This issue is not comparable to recent challenges (Auxílio Brasil and precatório payments) in terms of its potential to cause damage to the real. However, it still needs to be monitored,” said the US bank, adding that part of the volatility seen in the currency market last week can be attributed to extremely low liquidity.

