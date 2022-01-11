Dolores curses Tonico as he is left in an asylum · TV News

After seeing Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) being thrown off a cliff, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will promise to take revenge on Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will lock the woman in an asylum, but will receive a plague from the young lady. “You will regret it! When I get out of here I will kill you”, she will shoot. The crook will really pay for his crimes and will die at the end of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air this Tuesday (11) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the deputy will put Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) in a sanatorium and stay with Mercedes, the daughter of the good guys.

Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will panic when she realizes her husband’s plan and will try to ask the unit’s director for help. “Let go of me! Killer! I want my daughter! Killer! Killed Nelio”, she will scream.

The bad guy will get around the situation: “She’s been like this for a few days, doctor. Since she… She talks all the time about this Nélio. I don’t even know who he is. way there. You’ll see…”. “He killed Nélio and took my daughter from me. He’s a monster!”, the housewife will insist.

“That’s what you’ve been seeing, since our daughter died in childbirth”, will lie the character of Alexandre Nero. Two nurses will enter the room and put a straitjacket on Dolores. “It’s sad to see one’s wife in this state! And to know that she will never leave here again. Take good care of it there, I know how to reward very well those who do what I tell them to do”, assures the corrupt man.

Then the girl will appear trapped in a tiny cell. “It’s not going to stay like this, Tonico! You’re going to regret everything you’re doing! You devil! Help! Get me out of here”, screams the young woman.

“That’s right, scream! Scream it, so that no one can doubt that your place is here in the asylum!”, the villain will mock. “You damn monster! You’re going to regret it! When I get out of here I’m going to kill you, you hellhound! I swear I’m going to kill you!”, swears Nélio’s lover, who will return from “Beyond” to finish off her ex-boss. .

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Hear “#87 – Cecília Goes Out of the Boundaries and Tears in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.