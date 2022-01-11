Double tragedy: Relatives of pilot killed in Capitlio suffer from flooding

Pilot Rodrigo Alves dos Anjos will be buried this afternoon at the Reino das Rosas Cemetery, in Betim. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The pain does not give respite to the family of pilot Rodrigo Alves dos Anjos, 40 years old, who died this Saturday (8/1) in the tragedy of Capitlio, in the south of Minas.

Residents of the Colnia Santa Isabel neighborhood, in Betim, where the Paraopeba River overflowed, causing several damages, the miner’s relatives face several difficulties.

One of them involves Rodrigo’s own burial. His niece, nursing technician Vernica Milito, says that the pilot’s burial had to be postponed due to the floods, as the area around the cemetery in the region is flooded.

“We even asked the city for help to transport my uncle by boat, but we ended up finding an alternative. We got a dry route to access the cemetery from the back”, says the 19-year-old girl.

According to the young woman, Rodrigo will be buried today at the Reino das Rosas Cemetery, in the Citrolndia neighborhood. The time of the funeral rites has not yet been defined.

While grieving, the pilot’s brother and mother must deal with their own dramas. Both had their homes flooded and are sheltering in the house of acquaintances.

“The most important thing is that everyone is ok. Both my grandmother and my uncle managed to remove the furniture from the house. We still don’t know if they will be able to return after the water goes down. We’ll have to wait for the Civil Defense to evaluate. pain”, says the young woman.

father and grandmother

Born in Betim, Rodrigo leaves his wife, a daughter and a 3-year-old granddaughter. In 2018, he moved to Lago de Furnas.