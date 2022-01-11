Dying Light 2 can be finished in 20 hours, explains Techland after the rain of criticism • Eurogamer.pt

Techland decided to clarify the longevity of Dying Light 2.

After announcing that it takes 500 hours to do everything in its new game, the company received a barrage of criticism from people who apparently didn’t get the message.

Given this, Techland was forced to clarify the message and confirm the game’s different longevity, which varies according to the type of player and what you want for Dying Light 2.

A player interested only in the story of Dying Light 2 will be able to finish the campaign in around 20 hours, while finishing the campaign and all optional missions takes around 80 hours.

The 500 hours are for those who really want to do everything, like being able to complete all the missions, see all the endings, find all the collectibles and visit all the parts of the map.

We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.#DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/tcaDKULMo8 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 10, 2022