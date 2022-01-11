Dying Light 2 will take over 500 hours to fully complete

Game should debut on platforms on February 4th

The developers of Dying Light 2: Stay Human announced last Saturday (08) that the game should take more than 500 hours of gameplay to be completely finished. By way of comparison, the post made by the official profile of the game in twitter says that this time is almost the equivalent of walking from Warsawin Poland until Madrid.

According to Techland, the company responsible for the game, the 500 hours refer to the maximum exploration of the game, that is, to finish all the missions, endings and explore all parts of the world. But players should be able to complete the story and side quests, as well as explore a lot of the environment in under 100 hours.

It is important to note that it will not be necessary to spend all this time alone, as it will be possible to play the story mode with up to 4 people.

24 days to launch!

after some adjournments, the game that was promised for December 2021 should even debut this year. THE Techland had announced that the new date will be in February 4, 2022 and, by all indications, the day remains confirmed. That means less than a month to go before Dying Light 2 be available.



Another important news released by the developers is that a console gameplay should be available in January, so that players can evaluate the gameplay with enough time to pre-purchase the game. In December, a 15-minute gameplay was disclosed through the Techland.

Availability

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on the 4th of February. The game will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game is already on pre-sale for an average price of BRL 249.00.



