Earthquake scares residents in Divinpolis – Gerais

Residents also reported seeing a clear in the region of Bairro Icara, in Divinpolis (photo: Reproduction/Social Network)

An earthquake scared residents of Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas, on the night of this Monday (10/1). After several speculations, the confirmation: an earthquake was registered by the Seismology Center of the University of São Paulo (USP) with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale.

On the USP seismic monitor and also on the Brazilian Seismographic Network (RSB) website, the event appears as the most significant last one. The tremor was felt in several districts of Divinópolis, but with more intensity in the Industrial Center region, in Icara. Residents of Candelria, Lagoa dos Mandarins also reported feeling the earth shake.

“Guys, my door and windows were all shaking now, my God,” reported a resident on social media.

Fear took hold of residents who are already apprehensive about the rains and the risk of flooding.

“Everyone in Icara heard it, even near Floramar. Everyone terrified wanting to know,” said another resident.

“Here at Lagoa dos Mandarins, the houses shook, that’s all. A crazier bang. Same thing if a quarry exploded”, said another resident of Icara.

The quake was also felt, but more lightly, in the region of Manoel Valinhas, Bom Pastor.

The first reports began shortly after 8 pm. It was at this same time (in Brasília) that the station registered the earthquake. The time of 23:13 UTC appears on the seismic monitor, which in the conversion to Brasília time is 20:13.

The causes of this tremor have not yet been detailed.

Event was registered by the Brazilian Seismographic Network (photo: RSBR)

speculations

Along with the reports also came speculation. The first information received by the Civil Defense of the municipality was that an explosion had occurred in a company that is on the banks of the MG-050, close to the Industrial Center. However, the information was discarded by the quarry superintendent after an on-site inspection.

There was also talk of the fall of a transmission tower, which was also not confirmed.