Elden Ring character creation leaked

Elden Ring had a lot of content released during the network test period that took place in November, exclusively for consoles. If you usually watch videos about Dark Souls, or anything related to the franchise, most likely YouTube is indicating several videos about Elden Ring, coming from a channel called “ER-SA”. Among several videos with different parts, the channel showed the game’s character creation screen in detail.

During the closed test in November, From Software made available some classes and characters already featured. Until then character creation was unknown. The new video shows how this feature has evolved since Dark Souls 3, From Software’s last character creation game, as Sekiro is the developer’s only game (and the last game released) with a single, established character.

The crafting options are blank, but with each option selection, we see the character changes. will be at least 10 different classes in Elden Ring, basically the average of From Software’s other games, with the exception of Dark Souls 2 with eight and Bloodborne with nine classes. The classes shown in this video are without equipment and armor set, probably because it’s an older build.



Leaving the creation options aside, what really stands out is the graphical leap in relation to Dark Souls 3, and even Sekiro. The different hairstyles shown are far superior to what Sekiro presented in 2019, but I couldn’t expect less, let’s be honest. Skin texture also received a lot of attention. It’s not at the level of the Demon’s Souls remake, but it’s an interesting leap.

Hidetaka Miyazaki even said that the graphics issue is not a priority in the creation of From Software games. He said in a recent interview that the team responsible for the graphics of Elden Ring felt pressured by the graphic quality of the title developed by Blue Point, something totally new generation.

We’re about a month and a half away from the release of Elden Ring, which takes place on February 25th and comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

