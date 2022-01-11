Elden Ring: character creation system leaks on the internet

One of the most anticipated games of the beginning of the year, Elden Ring is coming and players are increasingly eager for news. In addition to interviews and discussions about the game, which sometimes bring new information surface, luckily we can also count on the leakers On duty.

Right now, for example, a new leak showed us a little bit of what to expect from character creation system in souls-like from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco.

While almost all of the information is erased, probably to prevent too much from being revealed too soon, a recording shows that the new title will allow players to personalize your avatars a lot.

Apparently, the images were captured during a closed network test, and FromSoftware must have hidden field names and settings already in anticipation of possible leaks.

Anyway, you can see that the character creation system of Elden Ring is very detailed, allowing players to customize hair and skin with basically any color. It also appears to be possible to change the avatar’s body type and proportions at will, enabling results that can range from funny to frightening.

Elden Ring is scheduled for release on February 24 this year.