Elderly man is arrested after taking 11 doses of vaccine against covid | The net

According to the authorities, he was trying to take the 12th dose when he was discovered.

An Indian man who said he had received 11 doses of Covid-19 vaccine was detained at a health center where he intended to have the 12th dose. Authorities have ordered an investigation into the matter, but at least eight doses to him have already been confirmed.

Brahmadeo Mandal, 84, revealed that he was able to receive the doses using different identity cards and mobile numbers of his relatives, according to information from the newspaper “The Independent”.

“The government has done a wonderful thing,” he told The New Indian Express, explaining his desire to be vaccinated. He added that he felt better after each injection. “After taking the doses, my body aches disappeared. I used to have pain in my knees and I walked with a cane. Not now. I feel fine,” Mandal told the BBC.

The Government of India mandates two doses for citizens, with booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers and for those over 60 years of age with comorbidities.

Mandal, a retired postal worker, said he received his first vaccine on February 13, 2021, and then returned in March, May, June, July and August. He explained that he used three different identification documents that belonged to him, such as his electoral card, and that he used his wife’s cell phone number.