Elderly people and the risk of abusive increases in private health plans – 10/01/2022

Some older people will remember when there were abusive increases in private health plans. It was almost daily, or it seemed to be, that every time you paid the monthly fee for a plan, this one was more expensive. Hard times those.

Even today, many elderly people “commit” part of their retirement or pension to maintaining a private health plan, also known as a supplementary health plan. In general, there are 48 million people, that is, almost 25% of the Brazilian population that has some type of health plan.

But if it was already difficult to involve more than a third of a minimum wage with expenses on medication and health insurance, believe me, it could get worse if we are not careful. Anyone between 50 and 59 years old knows how much the plan values ​​increase when they reach 60 years old.

Arthur Lira and a group of politicians seek to create a loophole for changes in the supplementary health rules. Hiran Gonçalves, the writer, and others, very politely propose, using the terms of the law, that supplemental health insurance companies can do whatever they want. This information was reported on December 2 by journalist Mônica Bergamo.

This bill will seek to amend article 15, third paragraph, of Law 10,741, which refers to the Elderly Statute, which prohibits any discrimination due to age. This article makes it clear: “Discrimination against the elderly in health plans by charging different amounts based on age is prohibited.”

To give a good tie and guarantee more autonomy for the supplementary health companies, the Elderly Statute is changed, so as not to penalize abusive and unfair increases in the prices of health plan monthly fees.

It is a bill that seeks to change the readjustment by age group and that goes against the rights already guaranteed and weakens the care that elderly people could have with their health, since public services do not always meet their demands in the desired time.

This means that the older a person gets, the more expensive the monthly fee can be. As if we get richer with every birthday we have. And that diseases had less impact as the years went by! And that investments in public health, particularly in the SUS (Unified Health System), would increase every year.

Companies in the sector have been agglutinating into large groups, which raises suspicions about the intention to change the Elderly Statute. These are the same companies that discourage or create barriers for individual adhesions, weakening those who worked informally for many years or who were unable to join a union or association.

It is an orchestrated way against the presence of old people in their customer portfolios, disregarding the Consumer Protection Code.

The area of ​​health, in times of pandemic, became one of the most profitable sectors (vaccine, medicines, equipment and research) where there seems to be no empathy, equal and free distribution of benefits, let alone the sharing of knowledge for the benefit of life from different social groups, such as old people who are spread all over the world, without exception.

In addition, the plans may question the interventions proposed by doctors and doctors and, most likely, will suggest more profitable interventions, even limiting the possibility of legalization of medicines, which saves and guarantees well-being to millions of people in Brazil .

As if that were not enough, there is an intention to reduce the coverage of some types of care, such as urgent care and treatments for diseases such as cancer, that is, companies want to guarantee the least expensive treatments and leave the more expensive treatments to public services. , prolonged and using more technologies. A very practical way to increase your profit.

It is never too much to remember that our last ministers of health were in favor of privatizing the SUS. Yes, this same SUS that saved us from the pandemic, which places us as one of the countries capable of proposing an effective immunization program, even if denial speeches and political leaders say otherwise. It is this SUS that is treating the diseases that have worsened and that have emerged during or after peaks of contamination and the arrival of variants in our country.

See that this mechanism for increasing the vulnerability of the elderly does not stop increasing. These are reductions in their social security benefits, increase in the value of essential foods and goods and services needed for daily life.

It’s about killing with permission guaranteed by the laws and that benefits the unscrupulous market that feeds back on the greed of many politicians.

This maneuver may also discourage young people and adults from having their private health plans because they will already know the future implications.

There may be two annual increases for seniors with supplemental plans! And poor elderly people will suffer more, die more! Social security involves health, assistance and social security, as lawyer Adriana Zorub reminds us, and should be guaranteed by the thousands of taxes and contributions that most of society makes monthly.

Such politicians also ignore the long-term repercussions of covid-19 that will demand a line for long-term care for which the SUS will not have as much “breath” and capillarity as necessary. Even so, they go for a more assertive coup for the extermination of elderly people in Brazil.

Not only were very poor elderly people who died or will suffer for decades as a result of the vulnerabilities that afflict them, now they will make old and old people who, through effort and planning, managed to ensure a more extended way for their care to be penalized without any possibility of maintenance or growth in your financial health.

In the need to recover our potential as a society, guaranteeing opportunities for well-being, being aware of this political and partisan maneuver makes me even more disbelieving in this new normal, better compared to the pre-covid-19 pandemic period of humanity.

The mission exercised by those who want to impose abusive and disloyal ways on citizens seems to be to increase the vulnerabilities of older people, at any cost, always in secret, never using dialogue with people interested and involved in change. The necropolitics against the elderly continues in the most brutal and perverse way possible.

Even during the Aging Decade, promoted by the UN (United Nations), we are faced with yet another international lack of commitment by this government, which has been ungoverned since its inception and which already “organizes” its continuity for the next four years.

Let us always be on the alert! Still, as usual, you can’t relax and enjoy life and years conquered and those to come!