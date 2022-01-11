Eliana’s fan is assaulted by a driver after trying to invade SBT’s headquarters

An alleged fan of Eliana Michaelichen was assaulted by an app driver after trying to break into the SBT headquarters in Osasco (Grande SP). According to information released this Monday (10), the presenter’s admirer defaulted on the digital platform, an attitude that angered the driver of the vehicle.

The case took place on Friday (7), when the fan called a car an app and went to the SBT headquarters. Upon arriving at the site, while the news program Primeira Impacto was shown, the boy told the station’s security that he had been invited by Eliana to visit the place.

The excuse did not convince the security of Silvio Santos’ station, who barred the entry of the fan. He returned to the app car and requested that the driver return to the starting point of the trip.

However, according to information released by the TV Pop website, the app’s contributor demanded payment for the first part of the race. The admirer would have confessed that he didn’t have money for the trip, which irritated the driver.

The fan was thrown from the car by the driver, who punched and kicked him and left the customer on the Anhanguera highway, near the SBT entrance. At around 5:10 am, a team from the station realized that the man was unconscious at the scene, and security guards provided first aid.

The Civil Police and Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) were called by SBT employees, and the boy was taken to a hospital in the region.

wanted by TV news, SBT confirmed the fan’s trip to the station’s headquarters and informed that Eliana and her team were not on the company’s premises. The report contacted the Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.