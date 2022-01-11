Emerging countries must brace for Fed monetary policy tightening, says IMF

The impact of the Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening could be great for the most vulnerable emerging economies, warns the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a post on its blog, the organization points out that, in recent months, emerging markets with high public and private debt, foreign exchange exposures and smaller current account balances have already had greater movements of their currencies against the dollar.

The combination of slower growth and heightened vulnerabilities could create adverse cycles for such economies, assesses the IMF.

The IMF continues to expect robust growth from the US, with inflation likely to moderate later this year. Interest rates are set to rise, and history shows that the effects for emerging markets are likely to be benign if the tightening is gradual, well telegraphed and in response to a strengthening recovery, he says. Emerging market currencies could still depreciate, but foreign demand would offset the impact of rising financing costs, the Fund notes.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On the other hand, faster rate hikes could jolt markets and tighten conditions around the world, developments that could come with a slowdown in US demand and trade, and could lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets. alert.

In response to tighter financing conditions, emerging markets must adapt the response based on their circumstances and vulnerabilities, the IMF points out. Those with the credibility to contain inflation can tighten monetary policy more gradually, while others with stronger inflation or weaker institutions must act quickly and comprehensively, he says. In either case, the responses should include depreciating currencies and raising benchmark interest rates, the report states.

Such actions can represent difficult choices as they try to support a weak domestic economy. Likewise, extending support to companies beyond existing measures can increase credit risks and weaken the long-term health of financial institutions, delaying the recognition of losses, warns the IMF, noting that reversing measures could further tighten conditions. , weakening the recovery.

For central banks to contain inflationary pressures, clear and consistent communication of plans can improve public understanding of the need to pursue price stability, while countries with high levels of foreign currency indebtedness should seek to reduce these mismatches and hedge their exposures. says the IMF.

Heavily indebted countries may also need to start fiscal adjustment earlier and faster, the Fund assesses. Ongoing support for businesses must be reviewed and plans to normalize that support carefully calibrated for perspective and to preserve stability, he says.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!