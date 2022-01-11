Emily in Paris renewed for seasons 3 and 4 on Netflix

Emily in Paris will win two more seasons in Netflix. The platform announced today (10) that the comedy starring lily collins is renewed for its 3rd and 4th years, as confirmed by TVLine.

Speaking to the site about the next steps in the protagonist’s journey, the showrunner Darren Star gave the hint: “At the end of Season 2, she’s faced with a big decision. She has a lot of options, and our challenge is to show which one she chooses and why. When you live in a country that isn’t yours, one of the questions you always ask is: where is my heart, where I came from, or where I am now?“.

the plot of Emily accompanies the North American social media of the title (Collins), which receives the opportunity to work in Paris. In a new country, she has to deal with the language barrier, angry bosses, the challenges of her profession, and also several romances.

In addition to Collins, Emily in Paris also has Kate Walsh, William Abadie, Ashley Park and Samuel Arnold in the cast. The first two seasons are available on Netflix.