End of the fight? CCleaner finally arrives Windows 11’s Microsoft Store

We see more and more apps coming to the Microsoft Store like Disney Plus, which was made available in October and now the latest is CCleaner, which had already been rated as potentially unwanted by Microsoft, but can now be downloaded directly from the app store. from Windows 11.





21 Dec



17 Dec

The dispute between CCleaner and Microsoft started in 2015 when Gov Maharaj, Microsoft’s head of software development, completely ignored the existence of the program during The Defrag Show on Microsoft’s Channel 9. Soon after, in August 2020, Windows Defender started to flag CCleaner as unwanted software as it includes offers for other programs in its installer. Among those offered at the time are: Google Chrome, Google Toolbar, Avast Free Antivirus and AVG.

However, the differences between Microsoft and Piriform seem to have been left behind, as CCleaner can now be found in the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 and installed directly. On the other hand, despite Microsoft having warned so much about potentially unwanted and counterfeit programs, there are several unofficial copies of CCleaner in its app store, which is worrying, as many of them are paid and cost more than R$ 20 to perform the same functions as the original app, which is free.