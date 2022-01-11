Endrick. The young star that São Paulo, Corinthians and Santos wasted. And that will stay in Palmeiras – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

15 years.

Abel Ferreira has worked with boys.

He started his career at Sporting B and Braga B.

Its mission was to prepare young players for the main teams.

At Palmeiras, it always called attention how much he likes to work with athletes leaving the base. Not by chance, in the 2021 season, he used no less than 21 players. He knew, of course, from the comments that great promise was being born at Palestra Itália.

After all, the left-handed striker, skillful, fast and cold in front of opposing goalkeepers had already made history. The only athlete of all time to score in final games of Paulista Sub-15, Sub-17 and Sub-17.

With 167 goals and in 170 matches, he became one of the most promising athletes to emerge in the youth categories.

He scored four goals in Copinha.

Just acting two times.

He will only be able to work professionally in July, when he turns 16.

The boy born in Brasília has been at Palmeiras since he was ten years old.

It should be part of the professional service that the club adopted to mine talented boys not only in Brazil, but also in South America.

But it wasn’t. He stayed from eight to 10 years in São Paulo. His father, Douglas Ramos, assumed that he could not afford to live in the capital. The club offered a tiny amount of R$150.00.

Douglas then sought out Corinthians. The club said it was impossible to keep the player and his family members. The father appealed to Santos, the same answer.

Until the coach Alemão, from Palmeiras, watched a video of the striker. He was called for an evaluation period and has never left Palestra Itália.

To create a link with the family, the management of Palmeiras offered a job in the cleaning area to Endrick’s father.

In practice, the boy can leave whenever he wants.

He only has a contract with Palmeiras as a ‘training club’, which was signed at the age of 14. It was as a minimum guarantee, in case the boy leaves to play in another team, when he signs his first professional contract at age 16.

Several clubs in the country have already ‘hidden’ their promises from European giants, until they signed their first professional contract at the age of 16. São Paulo, with Oscar, and Internacional, with Alexandre Pato, are two great examples.

Representatives of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG in Brazil are already excited about the boy. And they passed report of its potential.

But the direction of Palmeiras is sure that he will stay at the club.

And it will make a lot of profit selling to Europe.

As happened with Gabriel Jesus, whom he met.

And it’s an inspiration.

A five-year contract with a high termination penalty awaits him in July.

Endrick cannot play professional Brazilian football at the age of 15.

At the Worlds, it would be released, as there are no age restrictions.

But, at first, Abel Ferreira still doesn’t think about taking him.

Only, as a psychological strategy, and also to assess your potential.

He trained yesterday with the athletes who returned from vacation.

Participated in a training match against Pouso Alegre.

Abel liked what he saw.

In Europe, the newspaper As published yesterday about the boy.

“Endrick surprises with his maturity and his technical and tactical resources. He is a complete striker, who knows how to play in tight spaces, do pivot work and, at the same time, face and build his own plays. necessary, with the delicacy of those unique players who know how to handle the ball in an exquisite way.”

Directors of São Paulo, Corinthians and Santos lament.

They let a boy with a lot of potential escape.

“And my son will stay at Palmeiras. Here he became a family for us”, anticipates Douglas Ramos.

To the sadness of representatives of major European clubs…

