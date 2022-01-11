Enjoei has a 67% increase in gross sales in 2021, Eternit announces acquisition for R$110 million, data from B3 and Azul and more news

The corporate news on Tuesday (11) highlights the 53.7% growth in the number of active investors on B3 (B3SA3) in December.

Enjoei (ENJU3) registered a 67% increase in GMV, or gross merchandise sales volume, last year.

Arezzo (ARZZ3) will make the payment of earnings next Friday (14).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CSN, in turn, triggered an emergency protocol for Dam B2, in Rio Acima (MG). Eternit (ETER3) announced the acquisition of Confibra, in the amount of R$ 110 million.

Check out the highlights:

The number of active investors at B3 (B3SA3) reached the mark of 4.209 million investors in the month of December 2021, which represents an increase of 53.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

The average daily financial volume traded on B3 in the equity segment, which includes the spot market and equity derivatives, dropped 15.7% in December compared to the same month in 2020.

Arezzo (ARZZ3) will pay the total amount of R$ 60 million in interest on equity (JCP) and interim dividends next Friday (14th).

R$33.7 million related to interest on equity will be distributed, corresponding to R$0.3392 per share and R$26.2 million related to dividends, corresponding to R$0.2632 per share.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

I got sick (ENJU3)

Enjoei (ENJU3) communicated its 4Q21 results, and according to the publicly traded company that operates in the virtual market, there was a 67% growth in the company’s gross sales volume (GMV).

Enjoei’s GMV grew 55% in the fourth quarter of 2021, to R$251 million.

Enjoei’s good moment symbolizes the company’s efforts in branding investments, as well as in publicity campaigns in the mainstream media. Finally, Black Friday also contributed to the growth in the number of sales.

CSN (CSNA3) activated yesterday (10) an emergency protocol for Dam B2, in Rio Acima (MG).

The steelmaker reported that residents have already been relocated.

Mineral Aura (AURA33)

Aura Minerals (AURA33) achieved a new quarterly record, with 77,594 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) produced in the period, compared to total production of 69,148 GEO during the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the company’s production reached 268,983 GEO, within the range of the last projection released by the company, representing a growth of 32% when compared to the previous year and a new production record in a single year.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias recorded a 7.3% increase in total traffic on the roads under its management in December, compared to the same period in 2020.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Notre Dame (GNDI3)

Notre Dame (GNDI3) concluded the acquisition of CCG (Centro Clínico Gaúcho) by its subsidiary Hospital e Maternidade Maringá, for R$1.06 billion.

Eternit (ETER3)

Eternit (ETER3) announced the acquisition of Confibra, in the amount of R$ 110 million.

Confibra is headquartered in the city of Hortolândia – in the countryside of São Paulo – and has been operating in the fiber cement roofing market since 1973. The company has the capacity to produce 168 million tiles per year, which will guarantee a 20% increase in revenue from Eternit every twelve months.

Azul (AZUL4) released this Tuesday (11) the preliminary traffic results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21).

Total passenger traffic (RPKs) fell by 3.8% in 4Q21 compared to the same period in 2019.

Total capacity (ASKs) decreased 2.4% in the period, resulting in an occupancy rate of 82.2%.

Azevedo & Travassos (AZEV4)

The consortium formed by Azevedo & Travassos (AZEV4) and Encalso was approved, and both construction companies will be entitled to a contract worth R$ 350 million for the renovation of the airports of Maceió (AL), Aracaju (SE) and Juazeiro do Norte ( EC).

The airports covered in the northeast are operated by the Spanish company Aenae, and according to the AZEV4 statement, the consortium’s percentage is 50% for each construction company.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Three tries (TTEN3)

Três Tentos announced today (11) the public offering for the primary distribution of up to 500 thousand common shares issued by the company.

With the operation, the company plans to raise around R$ 4.4 million and increase the liquidity of the paper on the stock exchange.

Agrogalaxy (AGXY3)

Agrogalaxy (AGXY3) concluded yesterday (10) the purchase of Agrocat Distribuidora de Produtos Agrícolas for a total amount of R$ 180 million.

Agrocat sells agricultural products and offers integrated solutions for agribusiness. Altogether, Agrocat has 11 stores located in municipalities in the North and Midwest regions: three in Rondônia and 8 in Mato Grosso.

BRB ([active=[ativo=BSLI4)

BRB and Americanet entered into a partnership to offer financial products and telephony services. The partnership is in line with the provisions of the Bank’s Strategic Planning and aims to diversify its business, expand its customer base, in addition to strengthening its physical and digital presence throughout the national territory.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!