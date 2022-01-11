Euphoria is the most talked about episode since the Game of Thrones finale

The premiere of the 2nd season of euphoria, which aired on Sunday (9) on HBO and on HBO Max, was the most talked about cable TV series episode on social media since the finale of game of Thrones, in 2019. The information is from HBO itself, reproduced by Variety.

According to the network, 2.4 million Americans watched the episode on the night of its premiere, combining numbers from the live broadcast on TV and the reproductions on streaming. The number represents more than double the number reached by the season 1 finale of euphoria.

According to HBO, this performance makes “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” the most successful TV installment on HBO Max since its release. The premiere also made the first season of euphoria return to the platform’s top 10 most watched globally.

euphoria follows a group of young people as they try to find themselves in the midst of a world filled with drugs, sex and violence. Between the 1st and 2nd years, the series had two special episodes, focused on Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

