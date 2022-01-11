Euphoria returns for season 2 betting heavily on melancholy

More than two years separate the end of the first season of “Euphoria” from the beginning of the second, which took place last night on HBO and HBO Max. the energy and potential for devastation that so marked the first season.

The star of the show, by the way, warned: the new year is even more intense than expected. “This season, perhaps more so than the previous one, is deeply emotional and deals with subjects that can trigger triggers and be difficult to watch,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

And judging by the first episode, the young Emmy winner wasn’t overreacting.

For those who don’t remember…

At the end of the first season, we saw Jules (Hunter Schafer) board the train for the city, leaving Rue (Zendaya) desolate at the station – which culminated in a dream musical number that symbolized the protagonist’s relapse into the world of drugs.

During the break between the two seasons, when the show’s return was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, creator Sam Levinson released two special episodes – one focused on Rue and the other on Jules. The first, “Trouble Don’t Last Always”, takes place during Christmas Eve, and features the character in an intense conversation with her Narcotics Anonymous godfather, Colman Domingo’s character. The two talk about addiction, lies and, of course, Jules.

Those episodes, stripped of all the pomp and bright lights that make up the series’ photography, gave way to two more complex and multifaceted characters. Removed the fluorescent makeup and the style that usually stands above substance, what remains is a much less euphoric, but just as intense, “Euphoria”.

That’s why that hour that served to show Rue’s tearing vulnerability counts a lot for what we saw in the new chapter, titled “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door”.

keeping promises

The second season begins by telling the previous story of Fezco (Angus Clud), but not before going through the old man and, at this point, already traditional shock by the excess of male nudity. What was at the center of discussion before the first season premiered is now seen as a mere narrative device — as it should be.

The male nudity in “Euphoria” has an air that is both provocative and banal. Provocative because it goes against the excess of female nudity more common in TV (and HBO) productions. And banal because it treats such scenes as commonplace.

In this sense, there is a visible aesthetic care with light and framing that gives nudity the status of a decadent work of art: despite the beauty of the scenes, the context is always sad, almost ridiculous.

Between the lines, the apparent message is simple. Sam Levinson, who lends Rue so much of his own youth, remains interested in exposing how excessive masculinity, for him, is a compensation for something else.

In the episode, this is made clear through the story of Fezco, who returns to fulfill his promise to Nate (Jacob Elordi). Throughout the episode, he tries to balance what is good and what is bad, without finding a definitive answer as to what will take him to heaven or hell. He looks to his grandmother for answers, and then to Lexi (Maude Apatow), but nothing they say sounds decisive.

Fezco spends the entire New Year’s party trying to decide whether what he’s about to do is right or wrong. He still doesn’t have an answer when he decides to go through with the plan anyway.

no easy answers

This lack of concrete answers works as the biggest weapon in favor of “Euphoria”. Considering the teenage fervor of its protagonists, such a trait should never be out of sight. But it’s imprinted even more strongly in the season two premiere: by reintroducing audiences to all the characters, the episode makes a point of highlighting that they’re in thwarted pursuits.

After all, everyone there is after someone or something during the party. When they find what they want, the result isn’t as explosive or cathartic as the whole build had promised. This ranges from the non-existent confrontation between Maddy (Alexa Damie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) to Rue and Jules’ anticlimactic reconciliation.

In no way does that make the season two premiere of “Euphoria” a bad thing. On the contrary, the strength of the series is precisely in the fact that it manages to show that, underneath the glittery makeup and flashy clothes, those young people are as unresponsive as any other.