Europe discovers Endrick and wants to get him out of Palmeiras

Endrick’s performances in the first two rounds of the Copa São Paulo didn’t just draw the attention of Palmeiras fans, who have been campaigning on social media to see the 15-year-old used as soon as possible in the professional team.
The striker, who has been the sensation of this early stage of the tournament aimed at athletes up to six years older than himself, has also been spotted by the press and clubs across Europe.
Only in the last few days, the Spanish newspapers “As” and “Sport”, in addition to the English “Daily Star”, published articles highlighting the talent of the Palmeiras number 9, who has already scored four goals in the competition.
The praise made by the newspapers of the Old Continent to Endrick ranged from calling him the “new Vinícius Júnior”, who has been one of the highlights of Real Madrid this season, to the phrase “Copinha has not seen such a young talent of this level since Neymar”. .
Foreign media also reported that some top European clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool, are studying the best way to remove the striker from Palmeiras.
According to FIFA’s transfer regulations, a player can only change a club from his home country to another one abroad after he turns 18. There are some exceptions (especially for EU citizens), but none of them apply to Endrick.
That is, at least in theory, the boy will only be able to change Palmeiras for some European team after May 21, 2024, when he will reach the age of majority. In practice, that would mean a transfer there in the 2024/25 season window.
One option for those who don’t want to wait that long to secure Endrick is to use the formula that Real Madrid adopted to hire Vinícius Júnior.
The contract for the sale of the player to the Spanish club was signed by Flamengo in May 2017, when the striker was still 16 years old. However, the player can only complete the transfer and go to play in Spain after he has celebrated his 18th birthday.
For a year and two months, Vini continued to work normally for the red-black team even though he knew his future was already sealed. A situation that could end up repeating itself with Endrick, at Palmeiras.
For now, the striker only has a training contract with the current two-time Libertadores champion. Under Brazilian law, he can only sign a professional bond after he turns 16.
It is also for this reason that the player must debut in the adult team only after May, even if he has legal conditions to compete at least in the FIFA Club World Cup, next month.
After defeating Assu and Real Ariquemes in the first rounds of Copa São Paulo, Palmeiras ends today their participation in the group stage of the tournament, against Água Santa (from 3:30 pm, Brasília time), in Diadema.
With a squad boosted by several players who have already been used by coach Abel Ferreira in the main team, the club still dreams of its first title in the most important youth competition in the country (something that is often remembered and mocked by rival fans).
Keeping with tradition, the Copinha decision will be held on January 25, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo. The current champion is Internacional, who defeated Grêmio in the 2020 final (there was no edition last year because of the covid-19 pandemic). Corinthians, with 10 victories, is the biggest winner in the history of the tournament.