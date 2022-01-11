Europe discovers Endrick and wants to get him out of Palmeiras

Endrick’s performances in the first two rounds of the Copa São Paulo didn’t just draw the attention of Palmeiras fans, who have been campaigning on social media to see the 15-year-old used as soon as possible in the professional team.

The striker, who has been the sensation of this early stage of the tournament aimed at athletes up to six years older than himself, has also been spotted by the press and clubs across Europe.

Lost? we show again

Only in the last few days, the Spanish newspapers “As” and “Sport”, in addition to the English “Daily Star”, published articles highlighting the talent of the Palmeiras number 9, who has already scored four goals in the competition.

The praise made by the newspapers of the Old Continent to Endrick ranged from calling him the “new Vinícius Júnior”, who has been one of the highlights of Real Madrid this season, to the phrase “Copinha has not seen such a young talent of this level since Neymar”. .

Foreign media also reported that some top European clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Liverpool, are studying the best way to remove the striker from Palmeiras.

According to FIFA’s transfer regulations, a player can only change a club from his home country to another one abroad after he turns 18. There are some exceptions (especially for EU citizens), but none of them apply to Endrick.

That is, at least in theory, the boy will only be able to change Palmeiras for some European team after May 21, 2024, when he will reach the age of majority. In practice, that would mean a transfer there in the 2024/25 season window.