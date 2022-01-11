Experts criticize reduction of quarantine for those infected with covid-19

BRASILIA – The decisions announced by the Ministry of Health and the Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo to reduce the quarantine time recommended for anyone who tests positive for the Covid-19 have been criticized by experts.

According to the federal government directive, from now on, the isolation required is at least seven days for immunocompetent patients (with the ability to produce antibodies), such as those vaccinated. This group must have presented mild or moderate symptoms of the disease, as well as being asymptomatic and not having used antipyretic drugs in the 24 hours prior to the seventh day of quarantine.

The folder also advises patients with covid-19 the possibility of carrying out tests on the fifth day of isolation, if they do not have respiratory symptoms, fever and have not used antipyretics for at least 24 hours. In case of a negative result, the infected are released from quarantine. The previously provided rule was 14 days of uninterrupted isolation.

The ministry’s decision followed the same direction as that adopted by the São Paulo State Health Department, which allowed asymptomatic patients to leave isolation on the fifth day, however, without the need for testing.

According to the specialist at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul, Júlio Croda, there is no consensus in the world scientific community regarding the ideal time for isolation. He states that government decisions tend to take into account the loss of workforce due to prolonged isolation and the increase in the transmission of the disease in the country. “Data are scarce for decision-making. There is no consistent scientific data.” state.

The professor highlights that 18% of those infected with covid-19 can still transmit the disease between the sixth and ninth day after diagnosis. The gap coincides with the days when people who contracted the disease will be able to go back to public places, from the changes announced by the government of São Paulo and the Union.

A preliminary study carried out by the health authorities of Japan points out that the period of greatest transmissibility of the virus would be within this new range. Based on samples collected from 83 patients diagnosed with the Omicron variant of covid-19, authorities in Japan found that, within three to six days of the onset of symptoms, half of the analyzes still had sufficient viral load for transmission. That would be the highest point of transmissibility, according to the study.

According to the research, infected individuals only stopped transmitting the covid on the 10th day after having presented the first signs of the disease, even when already vaccinated. “This reduction in quarantine time has no scientific basis. If we release infected people with five days of isolation, they will be at the height of transmissibility”, warns infectologist Carlos Magno Fortaleza, from the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp).

“There is no consensus on the ideal and necessary time for isolation. Five days is a very short time, very risky, with a high risk of transmission. Most experts consider a minimum of one week for quarantine, at least, regardless of being asymptomatic or not”, observes Leonardo Weissmann, an infectious disease specialist at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases and a consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

Two weeks ago, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in the original acronym) also allowed asymptomatic or already immunized patients to resume socializing as long as they wear a mask for another five days when they are with other people. “The change is motivated by the scientific demonstration that most transmission occurs early in the course of the disease, usually 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after,” the agency said.

“This was a purely economic and pragmatic decision”, assesses Fortaleza. “It is very curious how our Minister of Health adheres to this dubious measure of the CDC, but questions the indication of the same body on vaccination in children”, he points out.

Importance of preventive measures

Symptoms such as fever and pain were considered by the CDC as impediments to social interaction. “Our transmission line in the US is vertical. This not only influences the burden on the health system, but also on the economy. Many stores closed due to lack of employees”, observes epidemiologist Denise Garrett, vice president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute.

She states that “several mathematical models support the CDC’s decision” and that it was not “purely economic”, but that, at the same time, “it logically also goes against the interests of the market.” “The problem is that it is not safe , especially in a work environment, to be with a person who has ended isolation after five or seven days.”

Both also point out that the Brazilian population will hardly be able to follow recommendations such as the use of masks, monitoring symptoms or even testing. “In Brazil, there is no guidance on communicating contacts with infected people and tracking these cases, nor on the importance of preventive measures”, says Denise.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reported that by the end of January, 28 million self-testing kits will be distributed. In the next 15 days, according to the folder, 13 million tests should be distributed.