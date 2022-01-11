Extra auctions thousands of items left over from its old stores

Initial bids range from BRL 118,800 to BRL 940,400 (Google Maps)

Grupo Pão de Açúcar auctions off remaining items from Extra hypermarkets

Stores closed after an agreement with wholesaler Assaí

There are more than 30 thousand items that can be purchased until January 12th

Grupo Pão de Açúcar is holding an auction with thousands of remaining items from the Extra Hiper units, which closed their doors after being sold to the wholesale Assaí. Among the options, there are furniture, security products, infrastructure, counters, compressors, air conditioning, shelves, industrial stoves, countertops and more.

Goods can be purchased until January 12, through electronic bidding on the Superbid platform. There are 21 lots, with more than 30 thousand items belonging to stores spread across the South, Southeast, Northeast and Midwest regions.

Interested parties can check all the details at this link. Initial bids range from R$118,800 to R$940,400 and attract, especially, small, medium and large markets, as well as investors, entrepreneurs and people interested in resale.

Extra hypermarkets cease to exist

After an agreement with Assaí and Grupo Pão de Açúcar, the hypermarkets will be transformed into the so-called “atacarejos”, which unite wholesale and retail characteristics in the same environment.

Despite this, the Extra brand will continue to operate, nationwide, in more than 300 points of sale such as Mercado Extra and Mini-Extra. ClubeExtra.com.br e-commerce and Clube Extra application remain intact.

In November, the hypermarkets promoted a large stock-out, with discounts of up to 50%.