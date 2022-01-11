Fed Money Still Not Fully Absorbed by Cryptocurrencies, Says Binance CEO

The end of 2021 frustrated cryptocurrency investors after Bitcoin disappointed and failed to achieve the expected appreciation. The cryptocurrency not only failed to set a record of $100,000 projected by several analysts, but it has corrected more than 30% from its high of $69,000, and ended the year below $47,000.

But for Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, digital currency appreciation is inevitable. The executive gave an interview to the InfoMoney as part of the Where to Invest 2022 program.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Bitcoin price reacted badly to the expectation of rising interest rates in the United States and reduction of the Federal Reserve (Fed’s) balance sheet, accompanying the movement of risky assets – American bonds are already starting to pay more, sucking capital from the stock market and cryptocurrencies . However, Zhao believes that the trillions of dollars poured by the Fed into the economy have not yet been absorbed by the markets.

“When you print 30% to 40% more money in a year or two and that money only circulates to a small number of players and is used to bail out big companies, big banks, that money doesn’t flow to all parts of the economy of instantly. It usually takes a few years for that to happen,” said the 44-year-old Chinese-Canadian.

The Fed stimulus is pointed out as one of the main drivers of the rally in stocks and cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin may have closed the year with a return of just over 60%, considered low by its standards, but it has gone up over 700% since the lows of the markets crash in March 2020.

The entrepreneur has seen cycles like this happen a few times. He discovered Bitcoin in 2013 after a friend mentioned the cryptocurrency in a poker game. Knowing the technology, he became convinced that that would be the future – to the point of selling his apartment to buy everything in BTC.

The decision made him go all out in this world until, in 2017, he founded Binance. In less than five years, the company has become industry dominant, moving $18 billion worth of crypto a day, nearly quadruple that of second-place Coinbase. Today, Zhao has a fortune of US$ 96 billion, not counting his cryptocurrencies – he confesses that he keeps “almost everything in crypto”, but does not reveal the amount.

The executive does not recommend anyone to sell the house to buy Bitcoin, but reaffirms that the best thing to do is to buy and keep for as long as possible. “If you don’t have experience trading outside of crypto, don’t go in thinking you’re the best trader in the world. Just buy it and keep it”, he says.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Part of CZ’s optimism, as he’s known in the crypto world, comes from the fast pace of innovation responsible for attracting billions of dollars in investment in 2021 to projects in areas that don’t even exist in 2020, like pay-to-play games and the metaverse, trend that emerged stronger in October and boosted the price of several cryptos.

CZ bets that 2022 will bring even more strength to these segments, strongly favored by the greater ease in raising capital using digital assets.

“Funding is much easier using blockchain globally whether it is ICOs (initial coin offering), IEOs (initial exchange offering), it is possible to issue coins and so most projects are well funded. There is no shortage of money in this universe”, points out Zhao, noting that he currently sees a mass migration of talent from traditional financial or internet companies to the blockchain and crypto-assets sector.

Given this, he believes that the current price drop should not slow down the maturing of the industry. “In the short term, we may see market fluctuations in the price of tokens or coins. But that’s the behavior, the normal market properties. And I think the innovation will continue and we will see more and more users.”

The greater amount of people using cryptos is directly related to the price of assets – especially in the case of a scarce cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. For CZ, as it has a limited supply, the market capitalization of the digital currency has to necessarily increase to represent the net worth or the value traded by all these people. So with more people coming in and using it, the more the price tends to go up.

Binance’s CEO does not venture a guess about the cryptocurrency’s price, and defines himself as averse to projections. “No one knows what the future will look like, and no one knows what future prices will be. This makes this industry much more interesting than traditional financial markets”, he points out, noting that, unlike stocks, cryptocurrencies are traded at the same time in several countries and at all times.

These are ingredients that, in his view, make any projection even more difficult. “Don’t believe anyone’s predictions,” he recommends.

The full interview is available in the player above.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch