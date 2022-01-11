Fiel goes crazy with Pedro’s goal and praises players in Corinthians victory in Copinha

On Monday night, Corinthians played its last game in the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Already classified, Diogo Siston selected a reserve team and beat São José, 2-0, at Martins Pereira. Even so, Fiel followed the game and highlighted some players.

One of the names most praised by the fans was Peter. Born in 2006, the forward was one of the main names of the match and scored one of the goals that gave the victory to the club from Parque São Jorge – see tweets below.

Fiel also approved the participation of Belezi and Giovane. The defender, considered one of the main names in the base of Timão, had a good second half, while Giovane contributed with goals and assistance. Thus, the performance of the duo was celebrated by the fans on social networks.

Ranked in the first place of Group 15, with three wins in three games, Timão now faces Ituano in the second phase of Copinha. The game does not yet have a set date and time, but Corinthians, due to the campaign, will be the home team.

See Faithful’s reactions

My God, Corinthians has to take good care of Pedro, this guy is going to be one of the best in the world — victor (@_victorwm) January 11, 2022

What did you do when you were 15?

Pedro scores in Copinha for Corinthians 🥰 — Sa (@sa_rinhahh) January 11, 2022

seriously, pedro you are better.

Corinthians with the best base — moriwaki (@MariaMoriwaki) January 11, 2022

Peter. Kid plays ball, okay? Another great performance with the Corinthians shirt in the cup! — luis (@gustavovazcunha) January 11, 2022

Corinthians please don’t shit with Pedro, man plays dmsss — Rafael ˢᶜᶜᵖ (@rafaelmaguilar_) January 11, 2022

#Cup – My highlight of the match goes to defender Vitor (02′), who plays for the right profile of the Corinthians defender. Despite a remarkable Lucas Belezi in the center of the 3-pointer, he was the one who drew attention for the way he finds advantages with vertical and diagonal passes. — Higor Santos (@HigorSantos_10) January 11, 2022

I just wanted Roger Guedes, GIOVANE and William in Corinthians’ attack, I think he has a great potential to play with both — Henrique 🦅 (@rickbarreto54) January 11, 2022

Good first half for Corinthians, especially on the right side of the field. In an offensive organization, Corinthians performs the departure to three, with Murilo (left side), Belezi and Vitor. In the most dangerous plays, Vitor finds a hollow pass for Daniel Marcos who appears giving + — Henrique Rios (@10henriquerios) January 10, 2022

See more at: Opinion of the fans, Corinthians Sub-20 and Copinha.