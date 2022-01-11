Fiel goes crazy with Pedro’s goal and praises players in Corinthians victory in Copinha

On Monday night, Corinthians played its last game in the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Already classified, Diogo Siston selected a reserve team and beat São José, 2-0, at Martins Pereira. Even so, Fiel followed the game and highlighted some players.

One of the names most praised by the fans was Peter. Born in 2006, the forward was one of the main names of the match and scored one of the goals that gave the victory to the club from Parque São Jorge – see tweets below.

Fiel also approved the participation of Belezi and Giovane. The defender, considered one of the main names in the base of Timão, had a good second half, while Giovane contributed with goals and assistance. Thus, the performance of the duo was celebrated by the fans on social networks.

Ranked in the first place of Group 15, with three wins in three games, Timão now faces Ituano in the second phase of Copinha. The game does not yet have a set date and time, but Corinthians, due to the campaign, will be the home team.

