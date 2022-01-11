Financial market declines growth forecast again in 2022

The financial market once again lowered the forecast for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year. The projections are in the second Focus bulletin for 2022, which points to a growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.28%, compared to the 0.36% projected in the first week of the year.

The bulletin, released today (10) by the Central Bank (BC), gathers the market’s projection for the country’s main economic indicators. In the last week of 2021, the market forecast was for growth of 0.42% and, four weeks ago, the forecast was for 0.50%.

The market also lowered its GDP growth forecast – the sum of all goods and services produced in the country – for 2023, from 1.8% to 1.7%. Four weeks ago, the projection was for growth of 1.9%.

In 2024, the financial market forecast remained stable compared to the previous week, with GDP expanding by 2%. In the bulletin released today, the market maintained its GDP forecast for 2021 at 4.5%. Four weeks ago, the forecast was for growth of 4.71% in 2021.

For 2022, the financial market maintained its inflation estimate for the last two weeks, with the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) standing at 5.03%. For 2023, the market has reduced its inflation expectation to 3.36%, compared to 3.41% last week. In 2024, the forecast is the same as last week with inflation at 3%.

For 2021, the forecast for the IPCA, considering the country’s official inflation, also changed downwards, from 10.01% to 9.99%. It is the fifth decrease after 35 consecutive weeks of high forecasts.

Selic and exchange

The market forecast for the basic interest rate, the Selic, at the end of 2022, increased compared to the projected last week, from 11.5% to 11.75% per year, in the bulletin released today.

Currently, the Selic rate, defined by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), is at 9.25% per year. For the next meeting of the body, in February, the Copom has already signaled that it should raise the rate by 1.5 percentage points.

For the end of 2023, the estimate is that the base rate will fall to 8% per year, the same forecast as last week. And for the end of 2024, the forecast is for the Selic at 7% per year, a projection that repeats that of the previous week.

Market expectations for the dollar rate in 2022 also remained the same as projected last week, at R$5.60. For the next two years, the market forecast is for a high exchange rate. For 2023, the forecast for the dollar exchange rate rose from R$5.40 to R$5.45. For 2024, the projection went from R$5.30 to R$5.39.