Find out where to watch the 2022 Golden Globes winners

THE Golden Globe 2022 happened, but without a party – and the reason for this was not the large increase in cases of covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant in the United States, but the controversies involving the organization of the award, the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA).

The HFPA was accused of lack of ethics and the absence of black members in a series of Los Angeles Times reports. The allegations caused a boycott by artists and studios, prompting the association to promise a series of changes, with admission of 21 members and advice on diversity and ethics. NBC, the broadcaster responsible for broadcasting in previous years, canceled airing until the results of these reforms are consolidated.

Even so, many films and series were consecrated winners, bringing a possible thermometer for the awards season, with attention turned to the Oscars – which already have their transmission guaranteed.

Here’s where to watch the winners:

Best Drama Film

Attack of the Dogs – Netflix

Released on December 1 here in Brazil by Netflix, the film features “A tough farmer who wages a war of threats against his brother’s new wife and teenage son, until old secrets come to light.” Jane Campion also won a Golden Globe for directing the film and Kodi Smit-McPhee for best supporting actor.

Best Comedy/Musical Film

Love, Sublime Love – Cinema

There is still no definition about the film on streaming platforms. Distributed by Disney, it can go to both Star+ and Disney+, with no date yet. The film hit theaters on December 10, 2021, bringing Steven Spielberg’s gaze to the classic love story depicted on Broadway and in the 1961 film. It depicts the story of love and youthful rivalry set in 1957 New York. Rachel Zegler won the award for best actress in a musical/comedy film and Ariana DeBose for supporting actress.

Best Animation

Charm – Disney+

Set in Colombia, it tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains, in a place known as Encanto. The magic shrouded in the place has blessed every boy and girl in the family with a unique gift, except Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Enchantment is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without magical powers, may be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film was released on the platform and in theaters at the same time on November 25, 2021.

Best Drama TV Series

Succession – HBO Max

the third season of succession made a lot of noise. The story follows the Roy family, consisting of Logan and their four children, who control one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, to be released by HBO on TV and its platform together.

Best Comedy/Musical TV Series

Hacks – HBO Max

Launched in May 2021, Hacks tells the story of a young writer and a fading comedy legend who must put aside their differences to save their careers. HBO also renewed the series, which already has a second season guaranteed.

Best limited series, anthology series or telefilm

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Amazon Studios, the miniseries, adapted from the book The Underground Railroad: The Roads to Freedom, by Colson Whitehead, chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate struggle for freedom in the run-up to the Civil War in the US South. After escaping a Georgia plantation, Cora finds a secret underground railroad. It was released in May 2021.