">Find out which former BBB participants have died

Over 21 editions, the BBB has already made more than 300 anonymous people famous, which are now known by the public as “ex-bbbs”. However, unfortunately, not all of them remain among us. Among the former participants of ‘Big Brother Brasil’, four of them have already died.

A curiosity is that, among them, three participated in the same edition: the BBB9. Check out what they are!

Edilson Buba, from BBB 4

Edilson Buba, better known as Buba, participated in the fourth edition of the reality, in 2004. However, the young man who was a businessman and lived in Curitiba, he died two years later from cancer of the abdomen.

André Cowboy, from BBB 9

A remarkable participant in its edition. André Cowboy entered the BBB9 after being the most voted in the “House of Glass”, alongside Mayra Cardi. However, he had his life cut short. after being murdered at age 37 in an ambush in his own farm, in the interior of São Paulo. The death of the ex-BBB also occurred two years after his participation in the reality TV Globo.

Nono, from BBB 9

Norberto Carias dos Santos, better known as Vô Nonô, also participated in BBB9. In his edition, he was the second eliminated. Unfortunately, the former BBB died in 2017, a victim of cancer, at the age of 72.

Josiane Oliveira, from BBB 9

Another BBB9 participant who passed away was Josiane Oliveira. Her death happened in September 2021 and she was just 43 years old. Josi had complications in a surgery performed to treat an aneurysm.

