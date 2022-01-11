Find out who are the victims of the landslide in Capitlio – Gerais

The ten victims of the tragedy in Capitol (photo: Social Media)

The ten victims of the collapse of a rock in Lake Furnas in Capitlio, Minas Gerais, have already been identified and had their names revealed by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

The identification of the ninth victim, the speedboat pilot, took place in the late morning of this Monday (1/10) and of the last victim in the early afternoon. All the victims were on the same boat that had the name “Jesus” and was hit the hardest by the rocks.

  1. Rodrigo Alves dos Anjos, 40 years old, born in Betim (MG) – he was the speedboat pilot
    Rodrigo Alves dos Anjos, 40 years old (photo: Social Media)
  2. Julio Borges Antunes, 68 years old, born in Alpinpolis (MG)
    Julio Borges Antunes, 68 years old (photo: Social Media)
  3. Carmem Pinheiro da Silva, 43 years old, born in Cajamar (SP)
    Carmem Pinheiro da Silva, 43 years old (photo: social networks)

  4. Camila da Silva Machado, 18 years old, born in Paulnia (SP) – was the daughter of Carmem
    Camila da Silva Machado, 18 years old (photo: social networks)

  5. Maycon Douglas de Osti, 24 years old, born in Campinas (SP)- he was Camila’s boyfriend and would have turned 25 this Sunday (9/1)
    Maycon Douglas de Osti, 24 years old (photo: social networks)

  6. Marlene Augusta Teixeira da Silva, 57 years old, born in Ita de Minas (MG)
    Marlene Augusta Teixeira da Silva, 57 years old (photo: social networks)

  7. Sebastio Teixeira da Silva, 64 years old, born in Anhumas (SP) – he was married to Marlene
     (photo: social networks)
  8. Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37 years old, born in Ita de Minas (MG) – he was the son of Sebastio
     (photo: social networks)

  9. Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 years old, born in Alfenas (MG) – he was the son of Geovany Teixeira
    Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 years old (photo: social networks)

  10. Thiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old, born in Passos (MG) – nephew of Marlene and Sebastio
     (photo: social networks)

The accident

With the identification of the bodies, the Civil Police will fully focus on the investigation of the causes of the accident. An inquiry was launched. The Brazilian Navy also opened an investigation.

The detachment of the stone in Lake Furnas took place on Saturday (8/1) around 12:00. At the time, there were around 100 people in the area hit by the stones. From the images shared on social networks, it is possible to see that some people try to warn people that they were closer to the collapse, but at least two speedboats are hit by the rocks.

The most affected vessel was the so-called “Jesus”. In it were the 10 people found dead. Another 32 people were injured and taken to hospitals in the region.

In recent days it has rained a lot in Minas Gerais and on the same day of the accident the Civil Defense had issued an alert for the possibility of a head of water. Despite this, the Civil Police still does not know whether the accident was caused by rain.

The mayor of Capitlio, Cristiano Geraldo da Silva (Progressista), told a press conference that there is no geological hazard analysis in the region and that no such accident had ever happened.

Water tourism in the city was closed until the causes of the accident were determined.

