Find out who are the victims of the landslide in Capitlio – Gerais

The identification of the ninth victim, the speedboat pilot, took place in the late morning of this Monday (1/10) and of the last victim in the early afternoon. All the victims were on the same boat that had the name “Jesus” and was hit the hardest by the rocks.

The ten victims of the collapse of a rock in Lake Furnas in Capitlio, Minas Gerais, have already been identified and had their names revealed by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

The detachment of the stone in Lake Furnas took place on Saturday (8/1) around 12:00. At the time, there were around 100 people in the area hit by the stones. From the images shared on social networks, it is possible to see that some people try to warn people that they were closer to the collapse, but at least two speedboats are hit by the rocks.

With the identification of the bodies, the Civil Police will fully focus on the investigation of the causes of the accident. An inquiry was launched. The Brazilian Navy also opened an investigation.

The most affected vessel was the so-called “Jesus”. In it were the 10 people found dead. Another 32 people were injured and taken to hospitals in the region.

In recent days it has rained a lot in Minas Gerais and on the same day of the accident the Civil Defense had issued an alert for the possibility of a head of water. Despite this, the Civil Police still does not know whether the accident was caused by rain.

The mayor of Capitlio, Cristiano Geraldo da Silva (Progressista), told a press conference that there is no geological hazard analysis in the region and that no such accident had ever happened.

Water tourism in the city was closed until the causes of the accident were determined.