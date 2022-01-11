Firefighters confirm death of the fifth occupant of the car that was buried in Brumadinho | Minas Gerais

The Minas Gerais Fire Department confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday (11) the death of the fifth occupant of the car that was buried during the rains on Saturday (8), in Brumadinho, in Grande BH.

The body found is that of a child, 6 years old. The victim died together with the other four members of the same family.

Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spokesman for the Fire Department, confirmed that the bodies of all occupants of the vehicle were found.

“The body was about a meter deep. The body will be forwarded to the Civil Police for expertise,” he said.

2 of 3 Car was buried after landslide on highway – Photo: Reproduction / MG Fire Department Car was buried after landslide on highway – Photo: Reproduction / MG Fire Department

One of the victims of the accident, Deisy Lúcia Cardoso Alexandrino dos Santos, from 40 years, was a professor at the State University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UEMS).

Is it over there spent 6 years at university, as the institution says in a note (read below).

3 of 3 University lamented the loss of the teacher — Photo: Reproduction/UEMS University lamented the loss of the professor — Photo: Reproduction/UEMS

It is with regret that the State University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UEMS) announces the death of Prof.

She and her family were victims of a tragic accident on Saturday (01/08) in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, in which the car they were in was buried after a landslide on the slopes of Serra da Moeda. In addition to her, her husband Henrique Alexandrino dos Santos, 41, and their children, Vitor and Ana, 6 and 3 years old, respectively, died. Geovane Vieira Ferreira, 42, a family member who was driving the car, also died.

“Professor Deisy leaves her legacy at UEMS, although she only worked for almost six years, she proved to be a professional of the highest level, and a person capable of collaborating with collective growth. The family we know from the Aquidauana Agronomy course regrets these losses, and conveys our deep sorrow to family and friends”, honors the course in which she was a teacher.

The management of the Aquidauana Unit also records that everyone is saddened by the sad news of this terrible tragedy with our teacher Deisy and family members. “Professor Deisy, despite her recent history at UEMS, leaves a huge legacy marked by her technical capacity and commitment to the exercise of her activities. The moment is of deep sadness for all of us”, said Prof. Dr. Elói Panachuki, manager of UEMS.

Five people from the same family died after their car was buried by a slope slip inside the Retiro do Chalé condominium, in Brumadinho, in Greater BH, during the rains on Saturday (8).

THE first body located by the firefighters was that of Ana Alexandrino Santos, 3, who was in the car with her father, Henrique Alexandrino dos Santos, 41, with her mother, Deisy Lúcia Cardoso Alexandrino dos Santos, 40, and her brother, 6. .

There was also the driver, Geovane Vieira Ferreira, 42, who was from the same family.

Only the bodies of the mother and daughter had been identified by family members. The bodies were sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of BH.

The car was dragged through the mud for about 400 meters and was “completely destroyed”. On impact, the girl was thrown out of the vehicle.

The Military Police, the expertise of the Civil Police and 10 soldiers from the Fire Department participated in the search. A backhoe was on site to speed up the work. Part of the family car was found around 6pm.

Several stretches of Avenida Nair Martins Drumond, where the family passed, which gives access to the condominium, were closed at 19:00.

Five people from the same family die after a car is buried in Grande BH during rains