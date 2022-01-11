Firefighters correct number and say they have rescued 4 bodies at Retiro do Chalé – Gerais

Firefighters rescued bodies and pulled car out of mud (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure) The Minas Gerais Fire Department corrected, on the night of this Monday (1/10), the information that it would have found the bodies of the five victims of the vehicle that was buried after being hit by a landslide, in Retiro do Chalet, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The searches therefore continue.

See the statement released by the corporation:

“To rectify, so far 4 people have been located and removed from the vehicle’s hardware and its surroundings.

It still remains to find the male child.

Due to the advanced deformation of the car body along with family belongings that were inside the car, what appeared to be a possible child’s body, in fact, was a tangle of clothes mixed with mud and other residues, which was only confirmed after a more thorough check by cutting the metallic structure that involved such a set of materials.

Searches continue to locate the boy.”

“Unfortunately, all the occupants died. The military carried out the removal of the last body and the recovery of the objects and personal belongings that were in the vehicle”, informed the spokesman of the corporation, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara.

To remove the car, a backhoe was used. The location was difficult to access, posing a risk to the military. The vehicle was loaded and overturned for about 400 meters, having its structure completely compromised and distorted.

The family was moving from Paulo Cândido towards Confins Airport. The destination was the city of Aquidauana, in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Close to the Congonhas Region, on the BR-040, travelers came across a roadblock and chose to continue their journey on an alternative road. Since then, they have not made any contact with the family.

The vehicle, model Corolla, of silver color, was registered for the last time in the toll of Itabirito, around 15h of Saturday (8/1). Since then, the Military Police and Firefighters had intensified the search work.