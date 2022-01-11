Firefighters end search and Navy will assess region

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais ended its search in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio, a tourist town about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, this morning (11). According to delegate Marcos Pimenta, the Civil Police and the Navy should be responsible for the work at the site from now on.

On Saturday (8), a rock came off a wall in a canyon, in the same place, and hit four vessels. Ten people who were on the same speedboat died. Firefighters report that they have rescued all the victims.

In a meeting this Tuesday morning at the Passos Regional Police Station (MG) – which is investigating the case -, the Civil Police, the Fire Department, the Navy and the Civil Defense discussed the next steps of the investigation into what happened at the scene. With all the missing rescued, there was no longer any need for a search operation on the lake.

“So far, there are no more disappeared. The ten bodies were recognized by the Civil Police with the support of the Federal Police”, said Pimenta.

The mayors of the three cities in the Furnas lake region should be heard: Capitólio, Furnas and São José da Barra, this week. Christian Gerardão (Progressives), from Capitol, should still be heard today.

The Civil Police is looking for a geologist to help investigate the cause of the collapse.

The expert estimates that there are at least two speedboats at the bottom of the lake, in addition to the “Jesus”, where the ten dead were, completely destroyed by the collapse. The suspicion is that these speedboats were capsized by the wave generated by the falling rock. All passengers were rescued alive.

Investigation of responsibility

On the part of the Civil Police, it is now up to find out who may be responsible for the landslide. Pimenta says it’s too early to give any diagnosis — whether it was a natural or human cause.

The police are in contact with Ufop (Federal University of Ouro Preto), SBG (Brazilian Society of Geology) and other institutions to hire a geologist specialized in this type of rock.

“Only an expert with scientific know-how will be able to help. We are looking for actors who dominate science, not guessers”, declared the delegate. “It’s not a matter of looking for culprits, but of finding out. What I can guarantee is that we will exhaust all possibilities. If there is a human factor, you will be indicted.”

Seven bodies were recovered on the day of the accident and another three were found last Sunday (9). Among the victims, four were from the same family and the others were friends. All were staying at a ranch in São José da Barra and closed a boat trip in Capitólio.

Yesterday (10), the collective wake of four victims stopped the city of Serrania (MG). The prefecture had already declared three days of mourning.

Risk analysis

The mayor of Capitólio admitted on Sunday that there was never a geological risk analysis study at the place where the rock wall collapsed.

On Saturday, about two hours before the collapse, the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert for heavy rains in the region with the possibility of a “headwater”.

Other regions of the state are hit by heavy rains. Balance released today by the Civil Defense informs that 145 municipalities are in an emergency situation. There is a record of flooding and interdicted traffic on highways. The Municipality of Pará de Minas issued a warning of the risk of a dam rupture.