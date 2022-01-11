Firefighters find the 5 victims who were in a buried car at Retiro do Chalé – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Firefighters/Disclosure



The Fire Department found, between Monday night (10) and early Tuesday morning (11), the body of five-year-old Vitor Cardoso Alexandrino Santos, the last victim of a landslide in Retiro do cottage. With that, all five occupants of the car were located. Rescue operations lasted more than 10 hours.

In the car were the driver, Geovane Vieira Ferreira, 42, Henrique Alexandrino dos Santos, 41, his wife, Deisy Lúcia Cardoso Alexandrino dos Santos, 40, in addition to the couple’s children, Vitor Cardoso Alexandrino Santos, 6, and Ana Alexandrino Santos, from 3.

They left Paula Cândido, in Zona da Mata, bound for Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins.

Henrique, his wife and children lived in Mato Grosso and came to spend the holidays with their family in Paula Cândido. Their flight would leave Belo Horizonte Airport at 7pm last Saturday (8).

Detour

According to family members, the last time the victims gave news was at 3 pm on Saturday (8), when they passed a toll station on the BR-040, at Congonhas, in the central region of Minas. When faced with the blockage on the road, caused by the overflow of a dam in a dam owned by Vallourec, they decided to take an alternative road near Piedade do Paraopeba.