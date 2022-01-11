Firefighters locate all 5 bodies that were in a buried car at Retiro do Chalé – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Firefighters Firefighter rescue operation entered overnight this Monday (10)

Firefighters located all the bodies that were inside a car that was buried on the road to Retiro do Chalé, last Saturday (8). Three adults and two children were inside the vehicle.

“At this moment, the military is removing the last body and the personal objects and belongings that were inside the vehicle”, informed the Lieutenant of the Fire Department and spokesman for the corporation, Pedro Aihara, in a message recorded on Monday night. fair (10).

Several firemen and a backhoe loader worked throughout the day to find the bodies. The first to be located was that of a three-year-old child.

According to family members, the last time the victims gave news was at 3 pm on Saturday (8), when they passed a toll station on the BR-040, at Congonhas, in the central region of Minas. When faced with the blockage on the road, caused by the overflow of a dam in a dam owned by Vallourec, they decided to take an alternative road near Piedade do Paraopeba.

In the car were the driver, Geovane Vieira Ferreira, 42, and four people from the same family: Henrique Alexandrino dos Santos, 41, his wife, Deisy Lúcia Cardoso Alexandrino dos Santos, 40, in addition to the couple’s children, Vitor Cardoso Alexandrino Santos, six, and Ana Alexandrino Santos, three.

They left Paula Cândido, in Zona da Mata, bound for Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, where they would take a flight to Mato Grosso.

Henrique, his wife and children lived in Mato Grosso and came to spend the holidays with their family in Paula Cândido. Their flight would leave Belo Horizonte Airport at 7pm last Saturday (8).