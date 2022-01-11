Firefighters rescue five bodies at Retiro do Chal and finish work

Firefighters rescued bodies and pulled car out of mud (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure) On Monday night (1/10) the rescue work of the five victims of the vehicle that was buried after being hit by a landslide ended, in Retiro do Chal, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The last body was removed by the Fire Department in the early evening. No one survived.

“Unfortunately, all the occupants died. The military carried out the removal of the last body and the recovery of objects and personal belongings that were in the vehicle”, stressed the spokesman of the corporation, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara.

To remove the car, a backhoe was used. The location was difficult to access, posing a risk to the military. More than 10 men deployed at work. The vehicle was loaded and overturned for about 400 meters, having its structure completely compromised and distorted.

The family was moving from Paulo Cndido to Confins Airport. The destination was the city of Aquidauana, in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Near Congonhas Region, on BR-040, travelers came across a roadblock and chose to continue their journey on an alternative road. Since then, they have made no further contact with family members.

The vehicle, model Corolla, in silver, was registered for the last time at the Itabirito toll booth, around 3 pm on Saturday (8/1). Since then, the Military Police and Firefighters had intensified the search work.