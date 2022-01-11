Flamengo: Braz says that Libertadores champion player for the club asked to leave: ‘Negotiation in progress’

This Monday (10), during the official presentation of the coach Paulo Sousa in Flamengo, at the CT do Ninho do Urubu, the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, confirmed that there is an ongoing negotiation with the Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, by the steering wheel Piris da Motta. The player won the Libertadores Conmebol in 2019.

Without going into further details, Braz stated that the 27-year-old midfielder expressed his desire to leave and that there is an ongoing negotiation with Cerro.

“He expressed that he would like to leave. We had a proposal from Cerro. Flamengo assesses, is dealing with the matter. Negotiation is in progress. We’re not going to talk, but it exists,” said the leader.

According to information first released by the journalist vene casagrande and confirmed by ESPN with sources linked to the Paraguayan club, there is already an agreement – confirmed last Sunday (9) – for the definitive purchase of Piris da Motta by Cerro.

Hired in 2018 by Flamengo, Piris da Motta failed to score at the club. was loaned to Gençlerbirligi, from Turkey, but returned. And it ended up outside the plans of Paulo Sousa, who released the direction to settle the negotiation.

In addition to Flamengo and Gençlerbirligi, he also played for San Lorenzo, in Argentina, and Olympia and Rubio Ñú, in Paraguay.

Piris is often summoned to the Paraguay national team. The player was with the selection in the last edition of the america cup.