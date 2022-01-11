Flamengo: players visit Rodrigo Caio in hospital: ‘Firm and strong’

Defender Rodrigo Caio, who is hospitalized after an infection in one of the stitches resulting from the arthroscopy he performed on his right knee in early December, was visited by some Flamengo colleagues this afternoon.

On Instagram, midfielder Diego Ribas published a photo next to his teammate. In addition to him, goalkeeper Diego Alves, sides Filipe Luís and Renê, midfielder Willian Arão and midfielder Everton Ribeiro were present.

“Firm and strong as always! We are together, warrior!”, wrote the shirt 10 in his stories on the social network.

In the image, Rodrigo Caio appears smiling next to his friends and with a bandage in the region of the knee affected by the infection – he underwent a new procedure on Saturday (8) and, according to Marcio Tannure, the club’s health and high performance manager, the result should come out “in three to five days”.

Yesterday, the defender used his Instagram to reassure fans about his state of health.

“Speak up, guys! Stop by to thank you for the messages of support and affection. Gratitude for your supporters for my recovery. And also to say that I’m very well, I’m being very well taken care of by the entire medical department at Flamengo, and at the hospital , and I’m sure I’ll be back soon, doing what I love so much. (…) I’m very well, I’m with great strength and a lot of faith that everything will work out and soon I’ll be back on the field again , doing what I love,” he said.