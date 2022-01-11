Flamengo sends Libertadores champion departure to Santos

With the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo begins to make moves. Entries and exits should happen stronger now. However, the club has yet to announce any first-team signings. But he should sell a player to Santos.

If there are no inputs, there will be outputs. Flamengo should get rid of side Renê, champion of Libertadores 2019. In addition, he was also in the squad of the Brazilian champion team in 2019 and 2020, in addition to the other titles in Flamengo’s recent history.

According to “De Olho no Peixe”, Renê has already agreed with Santos, and the club has agreed with Flamengo to buy the side. All that was needed was Paulo Sousa’s endorsement for the transfer to take place. In addition, Flamengo influencers also pass on the information.

Renê’s manager offered the player to Santos, who liked it and got in touch with Flamengo. There is still no information on values, but according to the website “Transfermarkt“, Renê is valued at 1 million euros (R$ 6.4 million).

With a contract until December 2022, Renê will not fulfill the contractual period. He arrived at Flamengo in 2017 after excelling at Sport Recife. At the time, Flamengo paid almost the same amount as the side costs now.

Despite not pleasing fans in the first season, in 2018 Renê was elected the best left-back in the Brasileirão. He won over Flamengo fans for his race and determination. However, it was never unanimous.

In 2019, he starred in the round of 16 of Libertadores, a curious moment in the penalty shootout against Emelec, at Maracanã. He went for the ball and scored the goal, converting the penalty. However, the way Renê knocked made every flamenguist hold their breath in nervousness.

In addition, his years at Flamengo had ups and downs, but overall, he managed to help the team at important moments. But it was one of the names that the fans asked to leave the club for the next season.

